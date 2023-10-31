Channing Tatum's A-list love life explored amid Zoë Kravitz engagement reports

The internet is abuzz with reports that Channing Tatum and Zoë Kravitz are engaged, although neither the stars themselves or their team have confirmed or denied the news.

The engagement would mark a major milestone for the Magic Mike actor, 43, as it becomes the second time he would have popped the question to one of his significant others.

Here's a look at Channing's love life, including his A-list exes and previous marriage, spanning to his relationship with the Fantastic Beasts star…

Jenna Dewan

Channing embarked on his first significant relationship with fellow actress and dancer Jenna Dewan, 42, which began back in 2006.

© Getty Images Channing and Jenna were married from 2009-2019

The pair first met while making Step Up that year and soon began a romance, which culminated with their marriage on July 11, 2009 in Malibu.

During their marriage, they also welcomed a daughter, Everly. The now ten-year-old is close with both parents and splits her time evenly between them.

In 2018, they announced that they were separating after nine years of marriage and, six months later, Jenna filed for divorce. Their divorce was finalized in November 2019.

© Getty Images Jenna has been with actor Steve Kazee since 2018, and they share a son together

Jenna has since found love with actor Steve Kazee, confirming their relationship in October 2018. They announced their engagement in February 2020, and welcomed their son, Callum, the following month.

Jessie J

The same time Jenna began dating Steve, the 21 Jump Street actor was reported to be in a budding relationship with English singer Jessie J, now 35.

They were spotted together several times, hand-in-hand, and began attending each other's shows over the following months, with Channing seen at her concerts, and Jessie catching opening night of Magic Mike Live in London that November.

© Getty Images Channing and Jessie were in an on-and-off relationship from 2018-2020

They subtly confirmed their relationship with flirty social media posts, and in an interview with Heart Breakfast in 2019, the "Price Tag" singer addressed questions about having children with the American actor.

"No! No, just because he's Channing Tatum everyone's kind of sped us up into this, like, 'Are you getting married? Are you doing this?' I mean, I've been in relationships for a lot longer than Chan and I have in the last four, five years, but they're not famous so no one really cares."

They reportedly called it quits in December 2019 before rekindling their romance a month later, and made their red carpet debut at the MusiCares Person of the Year Awards in January 2020. By April, they had split up for good.

© Getty Images Jessie has been with basketball player Chanan Coleman since 2021, and they share a son

Jessie has been in a relationship with pro basketball player Chanan Colman since 2021 and they welcomed their son, Sky, in May 2023.

Zoë Kravitz

In late 2021, the seeds of romance began swirling between Channing and The Batman actress Zoë, 34, the daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet, following the finalization of her divorce from actor Karl Glusman.

© MEGA The couple attended Kendall Jenner's Halloween party over the weekend

While they've kept their relationship quite low-key, they've been spotted out and about together often, making their public debut at the 2021 Met Gala and most recently at Kendall Jenner's Halloween party in Los Angeles this past weekend.

