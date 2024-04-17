Zoë Kravitz delivers a masterclass in 'underwear-as-outerwear' in a showstopping sheer dress

For a nice night at the theatre, we might plump for comfortable trousers with an elasticated waistband (interval snacks, yes please), plus a cardi chucked on top (it is only April.)

However, we are not A-list style sensation Zoë Kravitz who stopped by the Kit Kat Club in New York this week to see Cabaret, sporting a runway-worthy sheer mini dress, with high-cut undies peeping through.

© Gotham Looking sensational in a top-to-toe sheer ensemble. We'd have laddered it before we even left the house...

Miu Miu kick-started something sensational when they sent knickers storming down the AW23 runway, paired with matching cardigans for a decidedly unexpected librarian energy. Trousers have been cast aside with abandon ever since, and for SS24, Alaïa’s high-cut briefs peeped out behind sheer vinyl skirts and dresses, while Chanel’s more subtle offerings were slightly more family-friendly.

© Courtesy of Alaïa Alaia SS24 © Carlo Scarpato/launchmetrics.com/spotlight Chanel SS24

© Rodin Eckenroth Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz attend the Lenny Kravitz Hollywood Walk of Fame Star Ceremony in Hollywood.

Zoë’s dad is musical legend Lenny Kravitz, and her mum is actress and 90s style icon Lisa Bonet. Let's face it, with genes like that, she could wear a plastic bag and we’d be hot-footing it to Tesco to give it a try. The Catwoman actress also accessorised with a big fat engagement ring on her left hand, courtesy of fiancé Channing Tatum. The pair first met in 2017, but didn’t start dating until 2021 and Channing recently accompanied Zoë to his father-in-law-to-be Lenny’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony.

© Gotham Ashley Graham looks lovely in lace © Gotham Paloma Elsesser looks like a queen in green!

It seems like the hottest ticket in town is a seat at the August Wilson Theatre to see the latest Broadway revival of Cabaret in NYC (even J.Lo was there last week). Zoë was in good company; other attendees included supermodels Ashley Graham and Paloma Elsesser who looked sensational in a green sparkly skirt and coordinating knit. The musical opened at the beginning of April and lucky patrons can currently see Eddie Redmayne reprising his Olivier Award-winning role as the Emcee.