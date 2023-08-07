Channing Tatum reveals daughter Everly, 10, has inherited 'deadly' skill

As well as enjoying a father-daughter night out at Taylor Swift's Los Angeles concert, Channing Tatum also enjoyed some bonding time with his daughter Everly, also known as Evie, in the garden over the weekend.

The Magic Mike actor, 43, shared a clip of his ten-year-old playing sports outside, revealing she has inherited his "deadly" skills! The camera pointed at the colourful balloons on the wooden floor, before panning around to show Evie standing barefoot on the grass next to the outdoor pool.

WATCH: Channing Tatum laughs as he films daughter Everly’s 'deadly' skill

Dressed in blue shorts and an oversized cream sweater, she masterfully aimed a bow and arrow at more balloons pinned to a bodyboard at the other end of the garden. Letting the arrow go, it landed perfectly on target, popping the black balloon.

"Love teaching my beautiful daughter to be completely deadly with a bow," the proud dad captioned the sunny video.

The clip doesn't appear to have been taken inside Channing's $5.6million estate at Brentwood's Mandeville Canyon, as it showed off sun loungers positioned around the pool, an outdoor pool house with greenery growing up pergolas and tall walls offering the actor and his family privacy.

© Instagram Channing shares Everly with Jenna Dewan

Channing lives with his daughter in a mid-century farmhouse after splitting with his ex-wife Jenna Dewan. Opening up about his experience as a single parent during an interview with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on their show, Today with Hoda and Jenna, he said: "I didn’t plan to be a single dad.

"That was not in the cards [or] in my planning at the least. And I was pretty nervous. I was like, ‘She’s a girl.’ I was looking up on YouTube how to braid her hair. I didn’t want to be the dad who was bringing her to school looking like she had just slept on the street."

© Getty The actor opened up about being a single parent after splitting from Jenna

Revealing more about his relationship with Everly, Channing said: "We have a good relationship," before later also opening up about her interests, which include Taylor Swift, Celtic Irish dancing and "anything magical."

© Instagram Channing was pictured at a Taylor Swift concert

Channing recently indulged her love of Taylor, as the pair were spotted at Taylor Swift's SoFi Stadium concert in Inglewood on Saturday night. The 21 Jump Street star danced to the beat in the VIP section wearing layered bracelets, sparkly face paint and a playful T-shirt that stated: "It's me, hi, I'm the daddy, it's me," a delightful nod to Taylor’s Anti-Hero.

