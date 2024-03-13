Zoë Kravitz's cut-out bodysuit is the ultimate cool-girl fiancée 'fit

Last year brought such a surplus of celebrity weddings and so few new engagements, that we thought we'd have barely any to look forward to in the near future... until Zoë Kravitz stepped out last Autumn flaunting a diamond rock on her left finger, suggesting her boyfriend, acting royalty Channing Tatum, had popped the question.

Since then, the two have rarely made an appearance together in public. But yesterday the Batman actress and her fiancé (though still unconfirmed by the two) stepped out to support her father Lenny Kravitz at his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony, and her outfit proved she's the ultimate California cool-girl.

The 35-year-old stunned in a blue strapless bodysuit with major cut-outs and a thin bra-like strap across her back. She gave the off-duty all-in-one an air of It-girl elegance, with a slinky black midi skirt featuring flattering ruching across the hips and a pair of patent, wine-red slingback heels that are utterly Hailey Bieber-approved.

© Getty Zoe Kravitz attended the star ceremony where Lenny Kravitz was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

In her speech to honour her father at the ceremony, Zoë said: "I've had the pleasure of knowing you for a long time," she joked. "And, I must say, being your daughter has been one of the great adventures of my life."

Her outfit gave high-low dressing the ultimate It-girl spin. She elevated it by finishing off with a silver choker featuring a statement diamond, dazzling drop earrings and of course, her showstopping cushion-cut diamond engagement ring.

© Getty Zoe posed with Lenny Kravitz on his newly unveiled star

"Made of 18k yellow and blackened white gold, the sparker features a 7-carat cushion cut diamond in a solitaire setting. Considered to be an antique cut with a distinctive look, cushion cut diamonds are said to symbolise individuality, romance, adventure and tradition," said leading diamond expert Zack Stone of Steven Stone.

© Getty Zoe flaunted her major engagement ring in the audience with Channing Tatum

"Zoë's ring appears to be a button-back engagement ring, which is a type of ring that has a button-shaped metal piece at the back of the setting, allowing the centre stone to sit comfortably on the skin. Button-back engagement rings are a signature design of Jessica McCormack, so it's highly likely that Channing bought Zoë's ring from the London-based jeweller - even more so as the actress has a running relationship with the brand, who are one of her favourites. I'd estimate Zoë's ring to be worth $300,000 (£250,000)."

The wedding fashion can't come soon enough...