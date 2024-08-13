Victoria Beckham's personalised dressing gown is peak It-girl in more ways than one

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Personalised products in all forms are the ultimate sign of quiet luxury and no one knows that better than the queen of sophistication, Victoria Beckham.

No stranger to treating herself to an extensive self-care ritual, VB made sure to let her fans know that the cherry on top of any nighttime or morning skincare regime is a decedent silk dressing gown, preferably embroidered with your initials.

© Instagram / @victoriabeckham VB's striped dressing gown is peak it-girl

Posting to her 33m Instagram followers last night, the former Spice Girl turned fashion and beauty mogul shared a close-up snap of her navy and white striped dressing gown, adorned with her initials embroidered in bright red on the chest pocket.

If you’ve ever had the luxury of owning an item with your initials engraved, embroidered or embossed on, you’ll know that nothing in this world will make you feel like you’ve made it in life.

Personalisation on a whole is currently at an all-time high, with many fashions constantly on the hunt for an individualised keepsake that is tailored specifically for them. From initial and name necklaces to DIY projects, even the world's most notable names are leaning into the personalisation realm.

© Getty Hailey never takes off her now iconic 'B' bubble necklace

Alexa Chung is a major made-to-order stan, often seen sporting a beige canvas tote with a singular ‘A’ printed on the front. Victoria Beckham's former girl band member Mel B has also made it clear that individuality is her thing, earlier this year she was spotted donning her iconic Louis Vuitton bag with the slogan “zig-a-zig-ah” hand painted on the side in bold neon colours and lets never forget Hailey Bieber's £41,000 diamond encrusted bubble 'B' necklace.

© Instagram / @g_.ma Personalisation comes in all shapes and forms

On the other hand, the social media sphere fashion girlies are championing their own versions of the famous monogram trend, London-based musician and street style maven Gabby Martin had her suede Clarks Originals Wallabees branded with her nickname and Instagram handle ‘g ma’ on the toes.

If you’re yet to indulge in the world of personalisation, more and more brands are offering embroidery services on their website, meaning there's no reason you can’t channel your inner VB and get a glam gown of your own.