Mel B’s custom made “zig-a-zig-ah” bag is seriously iconic

Former Spice Girl and all-around good-vibe muse, Mel B just proved her iconic status once again whilst frolicking around New York City holding a custom Louis Vuitton “zig-a-zig-ah” monogrammed bag.

The LV bag in question, which features the lyric “zig-a-zig-ah” from their hit song Wannabe scrawled in hot pink lettering with blue and green accents, is a showstopping piece of arm candy that has been a part of the actress, singer and podcaster's capsule wardrobe for almost six years, first seen donned back in 2019 as part of her casual airport ensemble.

Mel B, also known by her pop group nickname ‘Scary Spice’ made it very clear that she’s also a fan of the fashion world's most favourable pattern of the season, pairing her custom-made LV bag with two leopard print coats and a matching manicure while out promoting the newly released, expanded version of her best selling memoir, Brutally Honest.

Her first look of the day consisted of thigh-high denim boots adorned with patches, hot pink animal print tights, a navy blue crew neck shirt, oversized sunglasses, a belted leopard print coat and her beloved “Zig-a-zig-ah” bag.

Her second ensemble was in the same lane as the first, this time she chose to swap out her thigh-high denim boots for a pair of leopard print Christian Louboutin heels. In true icon behaviour, she matched her shoes to her trench coat and her trench coat to her manicure, resulting in a fully-fledged leopard print look.

Mel took to her own Instagram account to share a reel of her denim boot look, resulting in a comment section full of supportive fans and friends, many commenting on the Spice Girls-inspired bag and her love for leopard print.

It’s become very clear that both Mel's leopard print love affair and “zig-a-zig-ah” bag go hand in hand and are surely worthy of a museum spot once Mel’s finished with them.