Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Spice Girl Mel B’s custom made“zig-a-zig-ah” bag is seriously iconic
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! Fashion at:

Mel B’s custom made “zig-a-zig-ah” bag is seriously iconic

The Spice Girls singer sported the custom bag while out in NYC...

12 minutes ago
NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 25: Mel B is seen on March 25, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by NDZ/Star Max/GC Images)
Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
Share this:

Former Spice Girl and all-around good-vibe muse, Mel B just proved her iconic status once again whilst frolicking around New York City holding a custom Louis Vuitton “zig-a-zig-ah” monogrammed bag.

The LV bag in question, which features the lyric “zig-a-zig-ah” from their hit song Wannabe scrawled in hot pink lettering with blue and green accents, is a showstopping piece of arm candy that has been a part of the actress, singer and podcaster's capsule wardrobe for almost six years, first seen donned back in 2019 as part of her casual airport ensemble. 

A close up of Mel B's Louis Vuitton bag and leopard print manicure © Getty
I'm obsessed with the bag and her manicure

Mel B, also known by her pop group nickname ‘Scary Spice’ made it very clear that she’s also a fan of the fashion world's most favourable pattern of the season, pairing her custom-made LV bag with two leopard print coats and a matching manicure while out promoting the newly released, expanded version of her best selling memoir, Brutally Honest

Mel B is seen on March 25, 2024 in New York City wearing thigh-high denim boots and a leopard print coat© Getty
This 'fit is something else

Her first look of the day consisted of thigh-high denim boots adorned with patches, hot pink animal print tights, a navy blue crew neck shirt, oversized sunglasses, a belted leopard print coat and her beloved “Zig-a-zig-ah” bag. 

Mel B is seen outside "The View" on March 25, 2024 in New York City wearing a leopard print trench coat and matching heels© Getty
I think it's safe to say that Mel likes leopard print

Her second ensemble was in the same lane as the first, this time she chose to swap out her thigh-high denim boots for a pair of leopard print Christian Louboutin heels. In true icon behaviour, she matched her shoes to her trench coat and her trench coat to her manicure, resulting in a fully-fledged leopard print look. 

View post on Instagram
 

Mel took to her own Instagram account to share a reel of her denim boot look, resulting in a comment section full of supportive fans and friends, many commenting on the Spice Girls-inspired bag and her love for leopard print. 

It’s become very clear that both Mel's leopard print love affair and “zig-a-zig-ah” bag go hand in hand and are surely worthy of a museum spot once Mel’s finished with them.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more