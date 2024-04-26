Emily Ratajkowski just wore the most adorable personalised jewellery for her son

Emily Ratajkowski's meaningful jewellery choices have been making headlines recently.

After stopping the world in its tracks with her "divorce rings" (more on this below), she's now sported yet another piece of bijoux that we're utterly obsessed with, and it's significantly less controversial than the former...

Sharing a snap on her Instagram story with her 30m Instagram followers, mid-way through getting her hair done by Jennifer Yepez and make-up done by Hung Vanngo, the High Low with EmRata host wore a white sports bra layered with a matching waffle dressing gown.

The only thing distracting us from her peachy-hued flushed cheeks and plumped, glossy nude lips, was her dazzling gold necklace that read 'Sylvester' - the name of her three-year-old son whom she shares with ex-husband Sebastian Bear-McClard.

Though jewellery with the name of a loved one on is so meaningful that it's timeless, personalised pieces were a major trend in the latter half of 2023. Unsurprisingly, it was It-girl Hailey Bieber who spearheaded the trend (as she often does) with her chunky, diamond-encrusted 'B' necklace, which Steven Stone's Leading Diamond Expert, Maxwell Stone estimates "to be worth around $50,000 (£41,000).”

Harper Beckham - the budding style muse and young child of David and Victoria - also sported a personalised chain with her initial on earlier this year, further cementing that the 2000s-esque trend is here to stay for 2024.

In case you missed it, EmRata made waves amongst, well, everybody last month when she posted images of her "divorce rings" on Instagram.

She had the engagement ring given to her by Sebastian deconstructed and remade into two truly remarkable diamond rings with gold bands. Her original ring featured a pear-shaped and a princess-cut diamond, and her new rings included one with the same pear-shaped cut and a second ring with two extra diamonds fixed around a princess cut.