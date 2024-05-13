Victoria Beckham's genius jeans styling hack is so easy to copy

Eternal style muse Victoria Beckham knows more than a thing or two about ultra-flattering silhouettes. Since her Posh Spice days, she has honed her tastes and developed her own unique trademark look.

There are less LBDs and bandanas these days, but VB's wardrobe has evolved in line with her eye for design – and her latest look is a masterclass in everyday impact.

© Instagram / @victoriabeckham Victoria revealed that she wears the Alina jeans in a longer length

The British fashion designer, who is still currently recovering from a foot injury sustained while in the gym, went on her Instagram Stories recently to share that she is almost off her crutches.

After sporting a medical boot for months – often offset with a glam heel on the other foot, very on brand – she is nearly back on top form. And to celebrate, the 50-year-old delivered some major spring style inspo.

© Instagram / @victoriabeckham The fashion designer shared one of her favourite jean silhouettes

Stood in front of the mirror in her splendid walk-in wardrobe, Victoria got her 33m followers up to speed on one of her favourite denim silhouettes.

Victoria sported the Alina jean design, from her eponymous designer label. Retailing at £390.00, the style features front patch pocket detailing and a wide, flared leg, directly inspired by "classic 70s shapes", according to the brand's website.

Within the clip, Victoria revealed that she opts for an elongated leg length, which allows her to "wear a high shoe underneath". Coinciding with the high-waisted design, this gives the illusion of a long leg, creating a super flattering shape.

VB styled her "go-to" jeans with a minimalist pale grey T-shirt, perfect for casual elegance. But she also explained that the Alina style is super versatile, and can easily be dressed up with a blouse for a more calculated effect.