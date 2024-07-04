Victoria and David Beckham revisit iconic purple wedding outfits

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Since their Nineties glory days, David and Victoria Beckham have curated many iconic outfits between them.

From on-pitch skinhead looks to little black dresses, the couple have finessed a colourful sartorial archive across their careers. One that is seared in our brains? The pair's 1999 purple wedding attire that hit the headlines with force.

Much to the delight of avid Beckhamites, Victoria and David recreated their unmissable violet ensembles to mark their 25th wedding anniversary on Wednesday. Matriarch Victoria slipped into her streamlined Antonio Berardi dress, featuring a strapless silhouette with a cascade of crimson and lavender floral detailing and a thigh-high leg split. A pair of champagne-toned heels with upwardly coiling straps completed the nostalgic look.

David followed suit (literally) sporting a coordinating aubergine tailored two-piece finished with an exaggerated popped colour, a double-breasted fit, a sateen gloss and wide lapels.

The duo posed for a set of professional photographs, taking their rightful place on a pair of velvet-upholstered thrones.

The couple first met at a charity football match in 1997. At the time, Victoria was busy bestowing girl power unto the world as one of the five members of the Spice Girls. David was forging a glittering football career at Manchester United, under the helm of Sir Alex Ferguson.

The pair got engaged just a year later and officially tied the knot on July 4, 1999, at Luttrellstown Castle in Dublin, Ireland. They said 'I do' in a small chapel nearby before celebrating in the 15th-century castle, which hosted Queen Victoria in 1844 and 1900 and sits on a sprawling 560-acre estate.

Victoria’s purple gown wasn’t the sole wedding look of the day. The singer’s first marital outfit was a Vera Wang satin ballgown with a corseted top and full skirt, which she accessorised with a diamond and gold tiara by Slim Barrett and crucifix necklace that had been a gift from David, alongside a rustic bouquet made up of wild vines, twigs and apples.