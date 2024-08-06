European Summer Wardrobe: 10 key pieces to buy before your next holiday

We’re sorry to disappoint, but there are plenty of things better than a London summer. The first being, a European one.

The crisp taste of a pale rosé (or a refreshingly fruity Sangria depending on your out-of-office poison), the feeling of ironed linen resting against your sun-kissed, sea-salt saturated skin, the sensation of dipping your Townhouse pedicure into the Mediterranean sea. The 40-degree Victoria Line and Hampstead Ponds can’t compete.

Holiday style is where our sartorial dreams meet the harsh realities of limited suitcase space. Hence, a European sojourn requires faultless packing. Think of it like this - your holiday is your off-duty runway and effortless chic is the name of the game.

Cue the European Summer Wardrobe trend. With a sizeable 43.3 million posts for ‘Summer in Europe outfits’ on TikTok, the latest Gen Z fad sees countless creators show off their outfit picks for a trip to idyllic European destinations such as Italy, Greece and the South of France.

© Instagram/Camila Morrone Celebrities including Camila Morrone, Elsa Hosk and Sofia Richie Grainge have perfected their European Summer Wardrobe

New research has revealed that searches for 'Euro summer outfits' have increased by 3500 per cent in the past year on Pinterest in the UK. It seems the girlies are making the most of their last drop of sunshine before autumn settles in.

What is a European Summer Wardrobe?

“The ‘European summer’ aesthetic puts an emphasis on clean, elevated outfits”, says Arwa Hassan, in-house style director at jewellery brand PRYA. “This curated wardrobe is all about looking comfortable and low-key, but dressed at the same time - inspired by the likes of Sofia Richie Grainge and the gorgeous old-money aesthetic. The Euro summer wardrobe can be dressed up from day to night, whether you’re strolling along the cobblestone streets of a European city or lounging by the pool at a seaside resort.”

© Instagram/Elsa Hosk

Besides linen, there are a series of boxes to tick off when it comes to essential elements. Firstly, flats. Slip into a pair of espadrilles, trainers of ballet pumps because who are we kidding, comfort is key when you're cobblestone-hopping from one Instagrammable café to the next.

Loose silhouettes are another pillar of failsafe summer holiday dressing. Breezy designs can be coolly thrown on over a bikini, taking you from beach to bar with ease. Or perhaps you’d rather slip into a floaty sundress that flits around your knees as you meander through markets, paired with a floppy woven hat that exudes Golden Hollywood glamour.

© Instagram/Emily Ratajkowski © Instagram/Elsa Hosk

As for accessories? You can never go amiss with a raffia tote and a pair of Jacquemus sunglasses, perched in a nonchalant manner to make you feel like an incognito celebrity.

Ready to embrace your new European Summer Wardrobe in all its glory? Read on to discover which essentials you’ll need to check out before you check in.

Shop Hello! Fashion’s European Summer Wardrobe essentials: