European Summer Wardrobe: 10 key pieces to buy before your next holiday

We’re sorry to disappoint, but there are plenty of things better than a London summer. The first being, a European one.
The crisp taste of a pale rosé (or a refreshingly fruity Sangria depending on your out-of-office poison), the feeling of ironed linen resting against your sun-kissed, sea-salt saturated skin, the sensation of dipping your Townhouse pedicure into the Mediterranean sea. The 40-degree Victoria Line and Hampstead Ponds can’t compete.
Holiday style is where our sartorial dreams meet the harsh realities of limited suitcase space. Hence, a European sojourn requires faultless packing. Think of it like this - your holiday is your off-duty runway and effortless chic is the name of the game.
Cue the European Summer Wardrobe trend. With a sizeable 43.3 million posts for ‘Summer in Europe outfits’ on TikTok, the latest Gen Z fad sees countless creators show off their outfit picks for a trip to idyllic European destinations such as Italy, Greece and the South of France.
New research has revealed that searches for 'Euro summer outfits' have increased by 3500 per cent in the past year on Pinterest in the UK. It seems the girlies are making the most of their last drop of sunshine before autumn settles in.
What is a European Summer Wardrobe?
“The ‘European summer’ aesthetic puts an emphasis on clean, elevated outfits”, says Arwa Hassan, in-house style director at jewellery brand PRYA. “This curated wardrobe is all about looking comfortable and low-key, but dressed at the same time - inspired by the likes of Sofia Richie Grainge and the gorgeous old-money aesthetic. The Euro summer wardrobe can be dressed up from day to night, whether you’re strolling along the cobblestone streets of a European city or lounging by the pool at a seaside resort.”
Besides linen, there are a series of boxes to tick off when it comes to essential elements. Firstly, flats. Slip into a pair of espadrilles, trainers of ballet pumps because who are we kidding, comfort is key when you're cobblestone-hopping from one Instagrammable café to the next.
Loose silhouettes are another pillar of failsafe summer holiday dressing. Breezy designs can be coolly thrown on over a bikini, taking you from beach to bar with ease. Or perhaps you’d rather slip into a floaty sundress that flits around your knees as you meander through markets, paired with a floppy woven hat that exudes Golden Hollywood glamour.
As for accessories? You can never go amiss with a raffia tote and a pair of Jacquemus sunglasses, perched in a nonchalant manner to make you feel like an incognito celebrity.
Ready to embrace your new European Summer Wardrobe in all its glory? Read on to discover which essentials you’ll need to check out before you check in.
Shop Hello! Fashion’s European Summer Wardrobe essentials:
Moya Linen Two Piece
Reformation
The sun's high, and so are your style stakes. A breezy sundress in a crisp linen in perfect for market strolling and city exploring. This frost white linen set by cult-brand Reformation provides the perfect foundation for accessorising, be it with an oversized woven hat or a crimson crossbody.
Thelma Shorts
DÔEN
Blue and white pinstripes are a Europrean staple, so these pyjama style shorts by DÔEN are set to see you through to September. Crafted from a lightweight cotton and complete with an elasticated waist, the breezy bottoms will look perfect when paired with pumps and a classic white tee
Bow Square-Toe Ballet Mules
Charles & Keith
Charles & Keith's red bow ballet mules are a striking blend of elegance and playfulness. These mules feature a vibrant red hue that instantly catches the eye, making them a standout piece in any holiday outfit. The design is characterised by a classic ballet flat silhouette with a modern twist - open at the back for an easy slip-on style.
Wide-Leg Linen Trousers
Cos
COS' white linen trousers are the epitome of minimalist elegance, ideal for your European staycay. Crafted from high-quality linen, these trousers are perfect for warm weather, offering breathability and comfort for days out on the town or reclining beachside.
Printed Swimsuit
Versace
Imagine strutting into the sun-soaked scene, not just any beachgoer but a beacon of haute couture, draped in Versace’s printed swimsuit. A move against minimalist beachwear, this one piece incorporates all house motifs. Think baroque swirls, Medusa heads, and a cacophony of colours that will accentuate your honied tan.
Marcel Appliquéd Striped Tote
Jacquemus
Stride through the city armed with Jacquemus' Marcel tote. An ode to minimalist luxury, the preppy piece is compact yet deceptively spacious. Cline lines in cream and lemon yellow evokes the serene French countryside and the Italian Riviera, making it a flawless choice for high summer sojourns.
Dahlia Bead-Embellished Tank
BODE
BODE's Dahlia Tank is a sartorial love letter to vintage charm. With a child-like, floral print that feels like it’s been plucked straight from a botanical illustration book, this tank is all about standing out. Embroidered dahlias front the easy-wear piece, which makes you feel as if you’ve stepped out of a balmy garden party, bringing a slice of that idyllic scene with you.
Crystal Midi Skirt
Rixo
Swish your way through the Parisian streets with Rixo's timeless midi skirt in cream. The piece, which is also available in petite sizes, is crafted from the airiest fabric. It drapes elegantly, hugging your curves in all the right places before flaring out gently to a perfect midi length. The white hue is pure, pristine, and the perfect canvas for the star of the show: the crystals that dot the hemline.
Shell Earrings
Halden
The finishing touch to your dreamy evening wear ensemble, Halden's shell-shaped earrings are a statement of decadence. Not only do they capture the essence of coastal charm, but they harken back to the Noughties' fascination will shell silhouettes, injecting the jewels with a nostalgic feel.
Cape Vista Silk Scarf
Liberty
Liberty's silk scarf is a luxurious accessory that combines elegance and versatility. Crafted from high-quality silk, it features a vibrant, scenic print inspired by picturesque coastal views. The 70x70 cm size makes it perfect for various styling options, whether draped around your neck, tied to a bag, or worn as a headscarf. This scarf adds a touch of animation and colour to any outfit, making it a must-have for any summer wardrobe.