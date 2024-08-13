Amanda Seyfried taps into the 'ugly shoe' trend in adorable throwback pregnancy picture

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Ugly shoes are having a major style moment right now, donned by the likes of Katie Holmes earlier this week, Alexa Chung on the regular and now by Mama Mia star, Amanda Seyfried.

The actress and mother-of-two made a case for the comfortable, yet fabulously unstylish footwear choice in a recent throwback ‘gram snap.

© Instagram / @mingey When you live on a farm, comfort often trumps style

Posting the image to her 6.1 million Instagram followers on Monday, the American actress can be seen smiling ear to ear while wearing a linen shirt dress over her (then) prominent baby bump, a set of sunglasses and a pair of black Croc-like shoes.

When she’s not in character on the silver screen or attending A-list awards show parties, Amanda can be found with her husband, Thomas Sadoski, and two young children, Nina and Thomas, on their home farm in the Catskills Mountains of New York.

© Instagram / @mingey Amanda on official fur baby business

Farm life obviously comes with a dress code, especially when you have to look after a slew of animals including horses, donkeys, goats, dogs, cats and a bearded lizard (called Romeo) like Amanda does.

© Getty Fisherman sandals were originally designed for sailors in need of a quick-draining shoe

Though the 38-year-old's footwear of choice was clearly for practical reasons, it seems that the fashion set is making it their mission to bring funky footwear aesthetics into the mainstream. Katie Holmes championed the trend, donning a pair of grandpa-core coded fisherman sandals in brown suede while out on a walk over the weekend, while the queen of street style Emily Ratajkowski styled a set of strappy sporty ballerina flats with jorts for one of her official NYC hot-girl walks earlier this year.

Whether or not you think the footwear trend is a total style serve or a faux pas, unfortunately for those of you who think the latter, we’re bracing ourselves for a lot more in the coming months as fashion moguls around the globe gather together for SS25 fashion month.