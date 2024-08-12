Elsa Hosk's go-to 'uniform' is a guide to corporate chic

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Striped shirts - not exactly groundbreaking.

Many have a clean-cut blouson in their seasonal wardrobe, be it a lustrous silk Hermès rendition or a cotton-blend Zara number. The masculine silhouette is easy to wear and even easier to style. But Elsa Hosk just delivered a lesson in peak shirt styling, relying upon her bank of sartorial knowledge to school followers in the art of corporate chic attire.

Enjoying a lap around the sun-drunk streets of Los Angeles on Sunday, the Swedish model executed a smart-casual look consisting of several classic pieces. She wore a blue, vertically striped shirt from her eponymous brand Helsa, paired with some trimly-cut, dark wash bootlegs by Saint Laurent.

© Instagram/Elsa Hosk The Swedish model paired some YSL dark wash bootlegs with a striped shirt from her brand Helsa

A thick brown belt punctuated the Scandi-Americana outfit, which was paired with a pale brown Hermès baseball cap featuring buttery leather accents and a pair of chocolate sateen point-toe kitten heels.

The mother-of-one clasped a caramel-coloured Hermès Birkin in her right hand, which housed her off-duty essentials. She wore her blonde hair down loose in a straightened style and opted for a natural makeup blend to accentuate her quintessentially Scandinavian features.

© Instagram/Elsa Hosk The Stockholm-native complemented the look with an array of Hermès accessories

Coining the look as her uniform via social media, Elsa posed for a series of images showcasing her go-to attire while exploring the Brentwood area of the Californian city.

It’s no secret that the shirt-denim combo is the model’s fall-back. The former Victoria’s Secret angel rewore the blue button-down earlier this summer, pairing the piece with some high-waisted trousers and a co-ordinating blue-cream balconette bra.

© Instagram/Elsa Hosk Elsa coined the combination as her uniform via social media

Marking her entry into her 'Hamptons Mom' era, Elsa teamed the garments with some patent white pumps, a new-season Gucci '1955 Horsebit' shoulder bag and a scattering of mixed-metal jewels from bangles to necklaces.

An Erewhon smoothie perched beside her, signalling that the Stockholm-native is now indeed, a LA girl.