Simone Ashley, Jodie Turner-Smith, Hunter Schafer: Here’s who made the cut for the 2025 Pirelli Calendar

The Pirelli Calendar 2025: an annual spectacle of celebrity opulence that artfully toes the line between haute couture and glossy magazine glamour.

Shot by Ethan James Green in Miami, this year’s Pirelli’s visual carousel perfectly reflected the zeitgeist. Decadent and diverse, the line-up of models did not disappoint. Bridgerton’s Simone Ashley served up fashion fervour in a draped, champagne-hued bodysuit. Euphoria’s Hunter Schafer leaned into wet-look dressing, decked in airy swathes of black tulle that gently sculpted her figure. Jodie Turner-Smith channelled Nineties Gianni Versace in a molten bronze bodycon that exuded gilded glitz.

The romantic moodiness of the shoot was further championed by the boys. John Boyega blessed our bleary Wednesday mornings in a pair of briefs while posing in the shallows. Saint Laurent muse Vincent Cassel brought the charisma, captured mid-dart on set that animated the scene.

There’s no denying that the calendar’s aesthetic was an introspective one. Considering the political turmoil across the globe, it would seem off-kilter to produce an overly colourful display. Pirelli’s modus operandi? Existential crisis, but make it sexy.

Each month, readers will be treated to a star dripping in sober sensuality. Conventionally sultry textures such as mesh and silk contrast chiaroscuro lighting and baroque composition. Stars who were shot outside, such as Padma Lakshmi and Martine Gutierrez embraced a shipwreck chic aesthetic, appearing as if they had scavenged for scraps of whimsical fabric to fashion as garments.

Some photographs feel particularly exposed, perhaps another subtle gesture to the confusing social climate. In outdoor BTS shots, bright lighting floods the barren beachside vistas, with the odd shred of palm tree being the only object alongside a semi-nude figure. This sense of intimacy is Ethan James Green's signature, alongside themes of contemporary identity, sexuality and style.

The calendar’s real coup de grâce? It’s more than an expected showreel of the modelling world’s top dogs. Inclusivity is key, think models and actors of all shapes, sizes, and backgrounds.

Pirelli’s calendar is more than a kitchen wall accessory. 2025’s rendition has served up celebrity drama in one steamy, sepia-toned embrace. And if that doesn’t tickle your interior tastebuds, we’re not sure what will.

