Simone Ashley’s cool-girl cap was from a royal favourite accessories brand

We love seeing Simone Ashley, AKA, Kate Bridgerton (née Sharma)- wearing glamorous regency outfits that make us actually want to roll back 200 years and wear ribbon-decorated bonnets, gloves for any occasion and Empire waistline dresses from day to night.

But what we also admire about the 27-year-old fashionista, is her personal sartorial agenda that is always positively It-girl coded, and her latest accessory is from a British brand adored by the likes of the Princess of Wales and Princess Eugenie.

© Instagram / @simoneashley Simone wore a slogan cap from Anya Hindmarch

Simone shared an in-car selfie on her Instagram stories with her 4m followers, oozing off-duty cool in a cream jumper with a contrasting burgundy trim.

The pièce de résistance was her black baseball cap which read "unexpectedly delicious" on the front in block white writing. She simply captioned the image by tagging "@anyahindmarch [love heart emoji]."

The British label, founded by the eponymous designer, is recognised for its timeless appeal, quirky designs and tongue-in-cheek slogans, which stylish British royals wholly approve of.

For the South Korean official state banquet last November, Princess Kate stunned in the 'Anemone' gown from her go-to designer Jenny Packham, which she paired with the historic Strathmore Tiara, opera gloves and the ‘Maud’ satin clutch from Anya Hindmarch, giving her look an added touch of sophisticated elegance.

© Getty Princess Kate wore the 'Maud clutch by Anya

She also owns the same bag in black, and at least three others from the brand.

Princess Eugenie also owns numerous AH handbags. Most recently, she wore a metallic Clutch in a metallic gold colourway to the wedding of Hugh Grosvenor, Duke of Westminster and the-now Duchess, Olivia Henson.

© Getty Princess Eugenie amped up the glam of her outfit with a metallic AH clutch

If you're looking for an accessories label that is It-girl coded and has a royal seal of approval, look no further than Anya Hindmarch.