Simone Ashley dazzles in strapless sequin dress at the Bridgerton premiere

Cast your mind back to 2022. There were a few notable things that we were obsessed with: ballet flats, oversized blazers, cut-outs, the Fendace collection, and Simone Ashley and Jonathan Bailey's onscreen romance as Kate Sharma and Anthony Bridgerton.

We were delighted, therefore, when Netflix dropped a trailer for season 3 of Bridgerton earlier this year, showing that both characters would be reprising their roles for the upcoming season.

Last night, Simone stepped onto the red carpet at Alice Tully Hall in New York City for the new season premiere, in the chicest sequin dress of 2024.

© Getty Simone wore Prada to the Bridgerton S3 premiere in NYC

She dazzled in a strapless column dress from Prada that featured cascades of spellbinding silver sequin fringing. Not skimping on the OTT glamour, she paired her look with jewellery from Anita Ko and Suzanne Kalan.

© Getty Simone and Jonathan Bailey will reprise their roles as the Viscount and Viscountess

Whether on the red carpet or in her street style, Simone is constantly showcasing that she has the ultimate It-girl wardrobe. From motorcycle jackets to Versace mini dresses and quirky crochet dresses, the 29-year-old always dons swoon-worthy, fashion-forward pieces.

On-screen as Viscountess Kate, her regencycore outfits for this season are more glamorous and stupefying than ever.

In a 'Kanthony' trailer released on Instagram by Netflix in March, Simone wore a stunning bronze and blue gown with gold thread detailing and unique crossbody neck detailing.

Fashion fans were quick to point out the impeccably designed costumes, one said: "The fabrics from this season - just when you thought everyone couldn't be more beautiful", whilst another praised Simone's dress saying "the bronze is phenomenal on her" and "Can we talk about how Kates dress it’s giving a mixture of both English and Indian elegance" - suffice it to say, fans are as impressed with the outfits as we are.

Bridgerton Season 3 Part 1 airs on Netflix on 16 May.