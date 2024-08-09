Rita Ora and Jodie Turner-Smith Ibiza bikinis are total style opposites

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Honestly? It's the fashion crossover we never knew we needed to gear us up for Fri-yay.

Rita Ora and Jodie Turner-Smith, posed alongside former H! Fashion cover girl Shanina Shaik, and Vas J Morgan (shoutout to Vas for keeping the content coming) on a lavish summer holiday in Ibiza, and the sartorial display on show was a major summer party mood.

Rita reposted an image to her Instagram story, sharing her metallic slime green bikini look with her 16m followers. She's been influencing our summer 2024 agendas all season with a catalogue of impeccable pieces. Adding the ultimate 'brat girl' piece to her collection, her triangle top and thin-strapped bottoms were layered with a lime green ruffle-sleeved shirt, blue futuristic sliders from Lusso Cloud, and the Y2K accessory she has been championing since summer 2023 - the belly chain.

© Instagram / @vasjmorgan Rita and Jodie posed with Shanina Shaik and Vas Morgan

In case you've somehow missed the rise of Charli XCX's 'brat girl' phenomenon, H Fashion's Tania Leslau explained:" It was the zesty album cover that truly kick-started Bratcore. Brat's cover artwork, which was designed by New York-based studio Special Offer, Inc, features a low-resolution lime green square with an internet-esque title imposed on the front. Despite being met with backlash from critics, Charli admitted to Vogue Singapore: “I wanted to go with an offensive, off-trend shade of green to trigger the idea of something being wrong.”

Jodie on the other hand put a cool-girl spin on French Riviera glamour. She opted for a black polka dot bikini (the divisive retro trend that's made a resurgence this year), paired with beige linen wide-leg trousers, a denim shirt, brown slip-on sandals and the pièce de résistance - an oversized scarf tied over her head and cascading down to her hips.

Need some bank holiday swimwear inspo? Look no further than Rita and Jodie.