Jodie Turner-Smith's fierce look is new age Anne Boleyn - and fans are obsessed 

Jodie Turner-Smith’s style is unparalleled.

The Anne Boleyn star dazzles wherever she goes, whether it’s on the streets of New York City or on a beach, and we’re always smitten with her ensembles.

Jodie stunned in a dreamy floral Christopher John Rogers skirt

Such was the case again when the actress stunned in a post she shared on Instagram, which showed her striking poses in the dreamiest Christopher John Rogers floral skirt paired with a plunging, collared red crop top complete with a tie at the midriff.

Jodie’s stylist, Solange Franklin Reed, finished the ensemble with a simple, but chic pair of stilettos, and celebrity hairstylist Ursula Stephen took the look to the next level, wrapping her locks into a major updo.

The head-to-toe look gave us new-age Anne Boleyn vibes - and we loved everything about it. So, we tracked down the skirt on Saks Fifth Avenue.

Christopher John Rogers floral-printed strawberry skirt, $1,595, Saks Fifth Avenue

The skirt is everything we want in a summer skirt: bright, bold, and head-turning. It comes complete with a pleated cut and is perfect for summer vacations.

That was fitting considering Jodie wore the look for a press day for the period drama.

“Can’t believe I forgot to post this! my final press look for @channel5_tv’s #AnneBoleyn premiere this week, which AB look was your favourite??? [Photo] by @hungvanngo,” she captioned it.

WATCH: Jodie stuns in the trailer for Anne Boleyn

As for the show, it will “explore the final months of Anne Boleyn’s life from the eponymous Queen’s perspective, as she struggles to secure a future for her daughter and to challenge the powerful patriarchy closing in around her,” according to the official synopsis.

"Anne Boleyn will depict the key moments that cause Anne to topple, unpicking her immense strength, her fatal vulnerabilities and her determination to be an equal among men,” it continued.

The cast also includes Game of Thrones star Mark Stanley as Henry VIII, I May Destroy You star Paapa Essiedu as George Boleyn, and Lola Petticrew as Henry's third wife, Jane Seymour.

Jodie stunned in another press day look for the film

Speaking of the role, Jodie said: "I am so excited to join these exciting filmmakers in bringing the story of one of history's most controversial queens to the screen. Delving deeper into Anne Boleyn’s immense strengths while examining her fatal weaknesses and vulnerabilities, [writer Eve Hedderwick Turner's] scripts immediately captured my imagination.

