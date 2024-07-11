Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Bridgerton's Simone Ashley just delivered a lesson in effortless outfit elevation
Digital Cover fashion-trends

Bridgerton's Simone Ashley just delivered a lesson in effortless outfit elevation

The actress proved that the only accessory you need is a cute handbag - preferably Prada

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Every fashion lover knows that the key to perfecting any outfit is to add a fashionable yet functional handbag. 

An easy addition to spice up any look, from slouchy pyjamas à la the morning Tesco run to stellar date night dinner ensembles, adding a delicious dose of arm candy is a sartorial must. 

One A-lister who knows this fact all too well is beloved Bridgerton diamond Simone Ashley

Simone Ashley poses in jeans and a sweatshirt infront of a Billboard© Instagram / @simoneashley
Casual and cool, Simone stood beside her advertorial billboard on the underground walls

Posting yesterday to her slew of Instagram followers, Simone shared a snap of herself posing in front of a large promotional billboard for her new partnership with L'Oréal. In the pic, she can be seen donning a casually cool ensemble, consisting of baggy blue jeans and a crewneck sweatshirt. Though not a stand-out look in itself, the Bridgerton babe elevated the off-duty aesthetic with a sleek (not to mention enviable) black Prada shoulder bag.

Simone is no stranger to supremely stylish dressing. From her sheer nude red carpet look to her ultra-chic Stella McCartney little black dress, the star has a few tricks up her style-savvy sleeve when it comes to assembling an ensemble. 

Simone Ashley wears a full Jacquemus look © Instagram / @simoneashley
I still think about this look weekly

Aside from her elegant outfits, the actress has made it very clear that bold handbags are her kryptonite. Just a few months ago, she opted for a sparkly silver Valentino option to match her birthday ‘fit. Prior to that in 2022, she turned heads at the Jacquemus show, slipping into a full look from the French fashion mogul - white Le Sac Rond bag included. 

If Simone’s recent off-duty look is anything to go by, adding a chic bag to any look will elevate it tenfold. 

