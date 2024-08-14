Dua Lipa has officially entered her 'country girl' fashion era

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



When she’s not dancing on stage before thousands of fans in leather mini shorts, sheer tights and bedazzled crop tops, Dua Lipa can usually be found sporting a set of baggy jeans, sneakers and a graphic tee.

Her off-duty style has influenced a whole new wave of eclectic dressing and her latest country girl-coded ensemble might just sway us into wearing wellies on the regular.

Dua, who recently just hosted a festival with her dad in her home town of Pristina, Kosovo, is taking some much-deserved R&R time with her nearest and dearest. By the looks of her Instagram, she's calling the countryside home for a few days.

© Instagram / @dualipa The singer made a case for country bumpkin brilliance in Barbour

In a 20-slide Instagram post (we love the new update) shared with her 87.8 million followers on Tuesday, Dua can be seen soaking up the British summer rays in a slew of bikinis, shopping for wine with her bestie, patting cows and frolicking on the beach.

In one image shared, the Houdini singer posed in a set of knee-high black Barbour Wellington boots, a Barbour coat, mini shorts and a navy cap that read 'Winona' in capital letters across the front.

© Instagram / @dualipa Dua and Sarah have been best friends since school

In another snap, Dua can be seen perching on a bench while sipping on a takeaway coffee with her close friend and former H! Fashion cover star, Sarah Lysander. For the girly catch up, Dua donned a set of blue jeans which she tucked into a set of black cowboy boots with white stitching, a white t-shirt and a brown leather zip-up jacket.

The Jacquemus muse has made it abundantly clear that time and time again, she can pull off any ensemble and her recent country-girl option is no different. Perhaps Dua is in her country era and if that’s the case, so are we.