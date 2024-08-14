Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Dua Lipa is officially in her 'country girl' fashion era
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! Fashion at:
Dua Lipa poses in a mech chain mail top© Instagram / @dualipa

Dua Lipa has officially entered her 'country girl' fashion era

The Houdini singer and Jacquemus muse sported Wellington boots and Barbour - and made it look effortlessly chic

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

When she’s not dancing on stage before thousands of fans in leather mini shorts, sheer tights and bedazzled crop tops, Dua Lipa can usually be found sporting a set of baggy jeans, sneakers and a graphic tee

Her off-duty style has influenced a whole new wave of eclectic dressing and her latest country girl-coded ensemble might just sway us into wearing wellies on the regular.

Dua, who recently just hosted a festival with her dad in her home town of Pristina, Kosovo, is taking some much-deserved R&R time with her nearest and dearest. By the looks of her Instagram, she's calling the countryside home for a few days. 

Dua lipa posts a video of herself in Wellington boots while at a UK beach© Instagram / @dualipa
The singer made a case for country bumpkin brilliance in Barbour

In a 20-slide Instagram post (we love the new update) shared with her 87.8 million followers on Tuesday, Dua can be seen soaking up the British summer rays in a slew of bikinis, shopping for wine with her bestie, patting cows and frolicking on the beach. 

In one image shared, the Houdini singer posed in a set of knee-high black Barbour Wellington boots, a Barbour coat, mini shorts and a navy cap that read 'Winona' in capital letters across the front. 

Dua Lipa and Sarah Lysander pose on a bench with coffees© Instagram / @dualipa
Dua and Sarah have been best friends since school

In another snap, Dua can be seen perching on a bench while sipping on a takeaway coffee with her close friend and former H! Fashion cover star, Sarah Lysander. For the girly catch up, Dua donned a set of blue jeans which she tucked into a set of black cowboy boots with white stitching, a white t-shirt and a brown leather zip-up jacket. 

MORE: Dua Lipa's mini dress and cowboy boots combo is a recipe for festival fashion

RELATED: You can now shop Dua Lipa's wardrobe - here's how

The Jacquemus muse has made it abundantly clear that time and time again, she can pull off any ensemble and her recent country-girl option is no different. Perhaps Dua is in her country era and if that’s the case, so are we.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more

Read More