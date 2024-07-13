Dua Lipa just paired fishnet tights with white leather hot pants and it's a major Saturday night mood

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Planning on going out tonight but have no idea what to wear? Fear not, Queen Dua just gave us the ultimate fail-safe option that’s guaranteed to get fire emoji reactions in the girl's group chat.

As we all know by now Dua Lipa’s on-stage and off-stage wardrobes are a fashion force to be reckoned with, often pulling out all the stops for nights spent decedent dining with her besties in capri or making an appearance on one of the multiple Awards season red carpets.

Earlier today Dua solidified her already top-tier fashion status in white leather co-ord to perform to hundreds of thousands of fans in Lisbon.

Going all out ( as per usual) Dua paired her micro leather shorts with a matching leather bralette, knee-high boots in the same fabric, a pair of fishnet tights and a slew of chunky silver necklaces from Tiffany & Co.

*adds to cart

She of course turned to the one and only YSL Beauty for her on-stage glam look, deciding on a deep burgundy toned hue from the brand’s Yves Saint Laurent Loveshine Lipstick range.

Yesterday's ensemble was equally as slay

Unsurprisingly, this isn’t the first set of mini shorts the award-winning songstress has donned this week. Just yesterday she stepped out at Mad Cool Festival in Madrid, Spain in a custom Miu Miu look, consisting of embellished shorts and a sheer black cropped t-shirt adorned with statement sequins and pale blue crystals.

Obviously Dua has become extremely fond of a pair of hot pants, which coincidently means we too are now stans of the tiny bottoms and will most definitely be donning a pair for tonight's wine bar soirée.

If you see me out tonight, just know Dua sent me…