You can now shop Dua Lipa's wardrobe - here's how

It's often the case when Dua Lipa wears, well... anything, that we're desperate to find out where it's from and if it's without our shopping budget (that is probably 100x smaller than her own).

She's become one of the most influential It-girls of the moment with her sartorial agenda that stretches from uber-feminine to rebellious glamour and everything in between.

Now the 28-year-old has answered our prayers and announced the release of her own merchandise collection, named after her latest album Radical Optimism.

Posting a video to her story of some of its coolest products, she captioned the post "catch em before summer goes!!! New radical optimism collection out now!!!!!!" - this number of exclamation marks is wholly acceptable in this case.

© Instagram /@dualipa Dua announced her Radical Optimism merchandise on Instagram

Each piece is adorned with a vibrant red and blue print, fitting with fashion's obsession with statement trends this season.

"Summer is the season to really embrace colour and OTT printed pieces, and if you can’t on holiday, then when can you?!," says H Fashion's Chloe Gallacher, "If florals aren’t your thing, opt for more fun, quirky styles. Think postcard prints, stripes or fruit.

© Instagram /@dualipa Her go-to bikini for 2024 is part of her own collection, currently available for pre-order

We were pleased to find out when scouring the collection of cameras, towels and fashion accessories, that the funky print bikini she sported on repeat recently is also included in the collection.

Dua isn't the first A-list icon to release merchandise related to her own career endeavours this week. Model and actress Kaia Gerber revealed last weekend that fashion fans can now shop her 'Library Science' collection, including caps, tote bags, stationary and t-shirts including her iconic date night slogan tee that read "Come to my house, I have great books."

© Getty Kaia Gerber also released her own merchandise collection recently

Dressing like our favourite fashion icons has never been easier.