Dua Lipa's Y2K belly button piercing is giving major Britney Spears energy

Y2K aesthetic lovers listen up. Dua Lipa has just deemed the belly button piercing as summer 2024’s most notable accessory.

These days, belly button bling is few and far between, with many having ditched their abdominal adornment circa 2010 when they started to be coined, god forbid, cheugy.

Now, 10 years on from its fashion world demise, Britney Spears' most prized piercing is making its way back into the mainstream - with Dua Lipa leading the pack.

© Instagram / @dualipa Dua has been taking some time off from her European tour

On Tuesday, the award-winning singer and fashion icon blessed fans with a 20-post Instagram image carousel, which included two photos showcasing her latest Y2K accessory. While her naval accessory isn’t new, it is the first time we’ve been treated to a good glimpse of it since she cryptically deleted all her posts back in October of last year.

In one bikini shot, the Houdini singer can be seen posing for a mirror selfie, wearing an itsy bitsy bikini in a vibrant yellow hue, perfectly showing off the simple bar belly jewellery.

© Instagram / @dualipa You can shop Dua's exact bikini on her website

In another image, Dua can be seen lying next to a pool donning a blue and red striped bikini from her own merchandise range, Radical Optimism. While soaking up some sun, the chart-topper made sure all fans could get a look at her piercing, inciting all to bolt to their nearest piercing parlour stat.

© Getty Throughout the noughties Britney donned various sparkly naval piercings

Dua isn’t the only A-list style maven to sport the popular 2000s navel piercing in the 2020s. Addison Rae, Doja Cat, and Billie Eilish have all made their piercing choice very noticeable over the last few years, with both Addison and Doja constantly posting their midriffs on their ‘grams in an edgy slew of bikini and crop top shots.

Body modification on a whole has seen a surge in popularity over the last few years, with more and more celebs and It-girls looking to add individuality to their look. Tooth gems, as so perfectly demonstrated by Simone Biles at the recent Olympics, tattoos and piercings are swiftly taking over the 'clean girl' aesthetic. Thanks to Dua and her belly bling, they’re only set to yield more attention.