Dua Lipa just promoted her own festival by wearing a seriously chic graphic tee

Never one to shy away from fashion trends or create them herself, Dua Lipa just took a hiatus from her usual onstage fishnet tights and hotpants combo, sharing a snap of herself in her off-duty wardrobe.

In true it-girl fashion, Dua’s casual ensemble included a pair of blue jeans tucked into cowboy boots and a white graphic tee with the words ‘Sunny Hill Festival’ scrawled across the font in funky lettering.

© Instagram / @dualipa We love an off-duty comfy 'fit

Dua wore the top as an opportunity to promote her new business venture Sunny Hill Festival, a summer music festival located in her ancestral country of Kosovo and headed up by herself and her father Dukagjin Lipa. Taking place this weekend, the family business has established itself as the largest music festival in Kosovo and aims to be one of the biggest festivals in Europe, this year calling on the likes of Stormzy, Bebe Rexha and Burna Boy to perform.

© Instagram / @kaiagerber We would happily join your bookclub Kaia

Graphic tees in all forms are having their moment right now, just a few days ago Kaia Gerber donned a navy blue option for date night with her beau Austin Butler that read “ Come to my house, I have great books” in reference to her newly launched book club she calls Library Science.

© Instagram / @charli_xcx Charli is the ultimate 'brat'

Charli XCX obviously also made the slogan tee her brat business, recently sharing an image to her 5.3 million Instagram followers of herself going bra-less in a white fitted crop that read ‘brat’ in fuzzy black letters across her chest.

© Instagram / @mayajama A woman after my own heart fr

A few weeks ago Love Island host Maya Jama also jumped on the comical slogan trend, posting a selfie in a white option that read ‘no bra’ while posing with a half-eaten McDonald’s cheeseburger.

If you’re a fashion girly who values comfort as well as style, take a leaf out of the very stylish aforementioned names and invest in a slogan tee of your own.