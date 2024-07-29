Dua Lipa's mini dress and cowboy boots combo is a recipe for festival fashion

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Dua Lipa has returned to her roots. Attending day one of Sunny Hill festival in Pristina, her parents’ former homeplace, the singer spared no time curating a dazzling festival wardrobe to mark her return to the Kosovo capital.

Joined by her younger sister Rina Lipa, younger brother Gjin Lipa, singer Bebe Rexha and long-time best friend, model and former H Fashion cover girl Sarah Lysander, the 28-year-old offered up an elegant spin on classic festival dress codes. She sported a black cut-out shirt dress complete with a popped collar and a mini silhouette, teamed with a chunky, pinkish silver necklace, thin-rimmed aviators and a pair of embroidered, black cowboy boots.

A silver sequinned crossbody bag housed all her festival essentials, while a cherry red manicure co-ordinated with her fiery crimson hair colour.

© Instagram/Dua Lipa The singer was joined by long-term friend and model Sarah Lysander at the family-founded festival

23-year-old younger sister Rina matched her look to her sibling’s, styling out a black halterneck top with front split detailing and a pair of low-sling baggy blue boyfriend jeans. A silver paillette bag completed teh Bershka model’s low-key attire.

The sibling trio shared snippets of their festival experience via social media, documenting keenly-anticipated sets by Stormzy, Groove Armada and Black Coffee.

© Instagram/Dua Lipa The 28-year-old paired some embroidered cowboy boots with a black mini shirt dress

Dua’s awe-inspiring wardrobe has been dominated with festival themes as of late. Earlier this week, the Levitating singer once again showcased a cowboy boots concoction, paired with a white graphic tee printed with the words ‘Sunny Hill Festival’ across the front.

© Instagram/Dua Lipa A pair of thin aviator glasses completed her chosen festival look

Dua wore the top as an opportunity to promote her 2016-founded business venture Sunny Hill Festival, a summer music festival located in her ancestral country which also happens to be headed up by herself and her father Dukagjin Lipa.

Taking place the weekend just gone, the family business has established itself as the largest music festival in Kosovo and aims to be one of the biggest festivals in Europe, this year having called on the likes of Stormzy, Bebe Rexha and Burna Boy to perform.