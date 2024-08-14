Mollie King wears Kim Kardashian's Skims in first oh-so chic maternity fashion moment

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



After BBC radio presenter and former The Saturdays member Mollie King revealed earlier this week that she is pregnant with her second child, we've been patiently waiting for the maternity fashion moments to appear.

A style muse in her own right, the wife of Stuart Broad has been through a style transformation over recent years. Since her chart-topping days, Mollie has refined her wardrobe from 2010s girl band glam to cricket WAG chic, and her newfound modish wardrobe is completely 'Quiet Luxury'- coded.

Mollie shared a mirror selfie with her one million Instagram followers, thanking them for their support since she revealed her happy news on Monday. She captioned the image: "Thank you for so many lovely messages since our pregnancy announcement. You guys are the best! We are beyond excited! It seems like just the other day we were welcoming Annabella into the world and now to think of her being a big sister fills me with so much happiness. Any tips on how to prepare for going from 1 to 2 [baby emoji]"

© Instagram / @mollieking Mollie shared a mirror selfie wearing Skims on Instagram /@mollieking

With her signature blonde locks casually tucked behind her ears and cradling her baby bump, she posed in a soft, thin-strapped maxi slip dress from Kim Kardashian's loungewear label Skims. Figure-hugging and effortlessly sophisticated, Mollie's understated look is a lesson in maternity comfy-chic.

Like those who came before her, Mollie has already showcased that she will not be changing up her style to quintessential maternity outfits, but will rather make her favourite fashion styles work around her bump. Rihanna (who ran so the rest of the baby mamas could walk), Kourtney Kardashian and Sofia Richie Grainge, are notable recently pregnant fashionistas who made it their mission to flip traditional pregnancy dressing norms on their heads.

Announcing the news on Instagram earlier this week, Mollie shared a black and white image posing with her husband and daughter saying: "Our baby girl is going to become a big sister ❤️ We can’t wait to meet you, little one!"