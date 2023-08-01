How Mollie King went from girl band glam to 'Quiet Luxury' cricket WAG

The former pop star and fiancé of Stuart Broad has undergone quite the style evolution...

Honing your personal style is merely part and parcel of growing up.

A stage of comfortable sartorial wisdom, knowing what shapes and colours suit you best, likely having more disposable income and such, is a great point to reach in your life.

If there's one person who benefitted from years of fashion experimentation, it is Mollie King.

The presenter and former The Saturdays girl band member no doubt spent a great deal of her twenties trying on the hottest pieces the 2010s could offer, for music videos, performances, red carpet events, public appearances and so forth.

But since her chart-topping days, Mollie has refined her wardrobe, and her most recent 'fits are giving 'Quiet Luxury' poster girl.

© Getty Day five of the Ashes Test

The 36-year-old is engaged to cricket star Stuart Broad who has been in the headlines recently following his retirement announcement. His bowling career has been the object of much commendation, but we reckon that another praise-worthy match moment was Mollie's spectator 'fit.

Supporting her fiancé at his final game, the fifth Ashes Test, Mollie looked stylish on Monday at London's The Oval. Hopping on the summer tailoring trend, Mollie sported a chic white waistcoat with relaxed-fit, airy trousers, seemingly crafted from linen.

© Getty Mollie holding her daughter Annabella during day five of the Ashes Test

The star brought out her bronzed complexion with chunky yellow-gold hoops, and topped off her look with dark oversized shades.

Keeping to a minimalist colour palette and championing clean lines, Mollie's look felt elegant and cool. The perfect unfussy outfit – worlds away from some of her more high drama looks from her girl band era.

Check out Mollie King's style evolution:

© Getty Tampax Pearl VIP party 2009

© Getty The Noble Gift Gala at The Dorchester in 2010

© Getty Roberto Cavalli's new store launch in 2011

© Getty Moschino London Fashion Week show in 2013

© Getty Obadash x Macdonald launch party in 2013

© Getty Cosmopolitan Ultimate Women Of The Year Awards 2014

© Getty The Fashion Awards 2016

© Getty ITV Palooza 2019

© Getty BBC Radio One's Big Weekend 2022

© Getty The 2023 BAFTA Television Awards

© Getty BBC Radio One's Big Weekend 2023

© Getty Day one of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships 2023