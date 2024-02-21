Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Mollie King proves Meghan Markle's favourite silhouette is in for spring 2024 - see photos
Mollie King proves Meghan Markle's favourite silhouette is in for spring 2024

The radio presenter sat front row during London Fashion Week

LONDON, ENGLAND - NOVEMBER 15: Mollie King arrives at the GQ Men Of The Year Awards 2023 at The Royal Opera House on November 15, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
Lauren Ramsay
Lauren RamsayOnline Writer
We've previously acknowledged that Mollie King's current style file is effortlessly chic.

A combination of minimalistic outfits, cult-adored brands and elevated staples, works to form the ultimate cool-girl capsule wardrobe.

Her entire dress code is reminiscent of that of the Duchess of Sussex, who also adopts a similar 'quiet luxury' sartorial agenda. And Mollie's London Fashion Week look put Meghan Markle's signature silhouette on our radars for spring 2024.

Mollie shared images of her LFW look in Instagram© Instagram/@mollieking
Mollie stunned in a buttery sage mini dress from Adrianne Weber to sit front row at the London-based brand's AW24 show. The Y2K-esque silhouette featured a figure-hugging body that flowed out into a soft A-line skirt and vertical black floral lace panels arching the hips. 

Rounding off her look was a shoe which captured the essence of Mollie's style - the 'Cool Girl' boot from Marion Ayonote. The suede black boots rose over the knee to give a dramatic but modern silhouette, featuring subtle but gold tracks to elevate the entire look.

Her dress was from London-based brand Adrianna Weber© Instagram/@mollieking
Meghan Markle's go-to silhouettes are off-the-shoulder and sleeveless. Earlier this month, the stylish royal re-wore a black sleeveless sweater, proving the versatility of the design for any occasion.

She also recently wore a camel-toned sleeveless turtleneck dress from sustainable Malibu-based brand Bleusalt, in a video shared by the Responsible Technology Youth Power Fund. 

Meghan Markle in a white cable knit sweater vest and skinny jeans © Getty
Meghan at the 2023 Invictus Games
Harry and Meghan sitting in their garden calling young leaders© RT Youth Power Fund
A sleeveless silhouette is a constant on her style agenda

"The sleek sleeveless silhouette is flattering for all body types, accentuating the shoulders and elongating the neck," explains Hello! Fashion's Editor Natalie Salmon, "Its simplicity also allows for endless possibilities when it comes to accessorising, making it an ideal blank canvas for those who love to experiment with their personal style." 

As always Mollie was bang on trend with her mini dress and boots combo.

