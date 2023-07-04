Mollie King wore the ultimate £5,900 'Tenniscore' Chanel bag to Wimbledon

We've been patiently waiting to see what stylish celebrities would wear to Wimbledon 2023, and Mollie King set the bar ridiculously high on day one of the championships.

Forget Barbiecore and Mermaidcore, The Saturdays singer made the case for tenniscore with a statement Chanel bag that was the pièce de résistance of her magnificent monochrome look.

© David M. Benett Mollie oozed glamour in a monochromatic look

In one of the chicest courtside look we've ever seen, Mollie wore an ivory midi dress from Gabriella Hearst. The two-tone piece boasted contrasting black piping, short puff pleated sleeves and an elegant v-neck. She eschewed jewellery proving that sometimes less is absolutely more. The 'quiet luxury' dress gave us deja vu of one Sofia Richie's (aka the minimalistic trend's poster girl) pre-wedding look.

She paired the dress with elegant pointed two-tone heels - the monochromatic shoe style that Sofia, the Princess of Wales and Princess Beatrice have advocated to make a return for summer 2023.

Mollie finished off the ensemble with Chanel's white Monte-Carlo mini crossbody tennis bag. The quilted canvas bag from the label's Cruise 2023 collection contains an actual removable tennis racket mirror, complete with its signature interwoven gold metal chainlink and black leather crossbody strap, and a silver interlocking 'c' logo.

Virginie Viard presented her cruise 2023 collection in Monaco last year and paid homage to the prestigious sporting events that are held against the glamorous Monégasque backdrop. Despite predominantly enduring motifs of Formula 1 racing (jumpsuits, chequered flags and helmet handbags aplenty), the designer also included tennis-inspired accessories - a nod to the annual Monte-Carlo Masters tournament.

Statement bags are a must for this summer, and Mollie absolutely nailed it with her handbag. There was all kinds of gloriously OTT accessories on the streets during London Fashion Week, and many opted for contemporary handbags to add an extra sprinkling of interest to a look.

'Tennis bag' just got a whole new meaning, and we are obsessed.

