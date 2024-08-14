Lady Eliza Spencer's dreamy white lingerie is perfect for summer brides

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Lady Eliza Spencer is incredibly well-versed in the fashion department. If the aristocrat isn't frolicking at fashionable events with her stylish twin sister Amelia, she's often snapped on lavish romantic adventures with Greg Mallett, whom she married at Quoin Rock Manor House in South Africa back in 2023.

On her latest luxe getaway, the 32-year-old, who is the niece of the late Princess Diana, shared snaps on Instagram from an ultra-chic staycation in London at the Savoy Hotel, wearing a dreamy two-piece lingerie set and putting a socialite seal of approval on the fashion set's favourite underwear trend of this season.

Eliza posed for the camera in an ethereal white slip mini dress with a delicate lace trim across the neckline and the hem, designed by luxury sleepwear label Bocan Couture. She paired her silky nightie with the matching short robe, featuring vintage-inspired lace panelling vertically adorning the opening of the garment.

© Instagram /@elizavspencer Princess Diana's niece enjoyed a lavish stay at The Savoy hotel in London

While Eliza's sophisticated white set is perfect for any bride-to-be, from the hen-do to the morning of the big day, it's also bang on trend for cool-girls who want to follow in the sartorial footsteps of Sabrina Carpenter and incorporate négligées into everyday outfits.

© Instagram /@elizavspencer The blonde beauty has a penchant for etheral garments

"Babydoll dresses and négligées saturate her wardrobe. Worn as they are or teamed with a swathe of befeathered, bejewelled and befurred accessories, mini silhouettes have become Sabrina’s sartorial bread and butter," explains H Fashion's Tania Leslau

"Championed by It-brands such as Gucci, Coperni, Chloé, Dolce & Gabbana and Rave Review, négligées have morphed into a high fashion essential, taking the risqué throw-over from bedroom to showroom."

Earlier this week, Anya Taylor-Joy also proved she's favouring feminine négligées over other underwear trends of the season, like boisterous boxers. She posed with her newborn puppy Bartok in a delicate, lightweight camisole-style top paired with matching shorts featuring uber-feminine floral embroidery and lace trimming along the hem.

Uber-feminine, luxury pyjamas and a lavish hotel? Name a better combo...