As soon as Sofia Richie officially announced her pregnancy to the world (in typical fashionista style with an exclusive photoshoot in British Vogue), the world patiently waited to see what her movement into motherhood would mean for her effortlessly chic agenda.

Over recent years, fashion-forward A-listers have redefined the notion of pregnancy dressing. Notably, Rihanna and Kourtney Kardashian flipped the traditional pregnancy body norm on its head, and wrote their own sartorial rules.

Lionel Richie's daughter has already proven that her dress code isn't changing, and elevated minimalism is still her number one aesthetic.

In her tell-all interview she explained: "I’m not really tapping into maternity wear at all, if anything, I’m just sizing up. I’m also not buying an entirely new wardrobe for this pregnancy. I’ve bought a few pairs of pants in bigger sizes, but I’m wearing my same jackets, sweaters, and trenches—I’m about to have some fun with it now that I can spread my wings and fly."

The perfect pregnancy dressing advice, if you ask us. From Celine dresses to Ferragamo bags, here are Sofia Richie's best maternity style moments (so far)...

The Grammy's 2024 © Gilbert Flores Sofia stunned at the Grammy's in a high-neck slinky dress from Celine that cradled her baby bump.

Tactical tonal dressing © Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin Taking cues from the Princess of Wales, she wore layers from the same colour pallette including a high-neck maxi dress, a long chunky cardigan and a matching Hermès Kelly bag.

Pre-Grammy party © Steven Simione In the days leading up to the Grammys, she schooled us in wearing a contemporary suit whilst pregnant She stunned in an off-the-shoulder style blazer from Attersee paired with matching tailored trousers.

Dungarees and chic accessories © Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin Nailing off-duty cool, she wore her dungarees with one shoulder left undone to style over her bump. Tortoiseshell sunglasses, white pumps and an oversized two-tone Ferragamo Hug bag finished off her effortlessly elevated look.



Baby2Baby gala © Stefanie Keenan Though she technically hadn't revealed her pregnancy yet, the rumours were flying after her appearance and the Baby2Baby gala (which were surprisingly accurate). She oozed glamour in a black mini dress with a sheer skirt from Chanel's pre-fall 2018 collection.



We can't wait to see more epic minimalistic maternity outfits from the style muse.