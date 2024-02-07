As soon as Sofia Richie officially announced her pregnancy to the world (in typical fashionista style with an exclusive photoshoot in British Vogue), the world patiently waited to see what her movement into motherhood would mean for her effortlessly chic agenda.
Over recent years, fashion-forward A-listers have redefined the notion of pregnancy dressing. Notably, Rihanna and Kourtney Kardashian flipped the traditional pregnancy body norm on its head, and wrote their own sartorial rules.
Lionel Richie's daughter has already proven that her dress code isn't changing, and elevated minimalism is still her number one aesthetic.
In her tell-all interview she explained: "I’m not really tapping into maternity wear at all, if anything, I’m just sizing up. I’m also not buying an entirely new wardrobe for this pregnancy. I’ve bought a few pairs of pants in bigger sizes, but I’m wearing my same jackets, sweaters, and trenches—I’m about to have some fun with it now that I can spread my wings and fly."
The perfect pregnancy dressing advice, if you ask us. From Celine dresses to Ferragamo bags, here are Sofia Richie's best maternity style moments (so far)...
We can't wait to see more epic minimalistic maternity outfits from the style muse.