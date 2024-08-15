Julia Fox shocks fans with bizarre vintage Olympics sunglasses worth £3K

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Julia Fox has done it again, turning the streets of New York City into her own personal runway with an outfit that was equal parts avant-garde and nostalgic.

The Uncut Gems star has never been one to shy away from a fashion statement, but this time she took things to a whole new level, channelling some serious Spy Kids vibes with a pair of vintage sunglasses that left fashion fans buzzing.

The sunglasses in question? None other than the iconic Oakley 'Over The Top', a pair so wild they look like they were plucked straight from a sci-fi flick.

© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin Julia defied convention in the Y2K era sunnies

These aren’t just any old shades; they wrap around your head like a futuristic headband, making them a bold choice even for the most adventurous of fashionistas. In 2020 Oakley issued a re-release of the ‘OTT’ style and, despite its premium price tag, it sold out immediately - a testament to its enduring cult-status.

First seen on the likes of Trinidadian sprinter Ato Boldon during the 2000 Sydney Olympics and later in the movie Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over, these shades are a piece of Y2K history. They’re currently fetching up to £3,000 on the resale market.

© Stu Forster Niconner Alexander of Trinidad and Tobago wore the sunglasses during the men's 4x100m Relay Event at the Sydney Olympics

"Peter Yee, the iconic Oakley designer behind the OTT, drew inspiration from Oakley's Timebomb watch and Pro M frame, infusing the eyewear with a blend of functionality and style," explains Good Product, "The OTT first gained prominence when worn by athletes like Ato Boldon and Niconner Alexander at the Sydney Olympics, quickly becoming synonymous with elite performance."

Fox, of course, didn’t just stop at the sunnies. She paired her head-turning shades with a shimmering silver Diesel cardigan, and a white Ottolinger T-shirt featuring a printed black necktie - a nod, perhaps, to business casual, but in the most Julia Fox way possible. But the pièce de résistance? A pair of red-and-black Willy Chavarria basketball shorts, slung low enough to reveal silver cyborg-printed bodysuit underneath. She completed the look with tall white boots, adorned with a red zigzag, adding a dash more quirk to her ensemble.

© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin Julia Fox is renown for her quirky fashion sense

In typical Julia Fox fashion, she managed to blend high fashion with 2000s nostalgia, making 'the Big Apple' feel even more like the set of an action movie.

In Spy Kids 3, Steve Buscemi's character famously quips, "Do you think God stays in heaven because he too is scared of what he created?" One thing’s for sure: when it comes to making a statement, Julia Fox isn’t scared of anything.