Olympics Fashion Through the years: 10 retro pictures to inspire your wardrobe

We're officially under 100 days out from the 2024 Olympics, where the world's most acclaimed athletes will descend on The City of Lights and compete for their chance to win gold. Whether you’re a fan of sport or not, there’s no denying that the Olympics has been a prestigious event, ever since its beginnings back in 1896.

This year, like all previous years, each country makes a point to dress its best athletes in striking uniforms.

Team Canada is donning head-to-toe Lululemon, France is set to stun in Berluti and Team Great Britain has called upon sportswear giant Adidas once again to create a custom kit that is as chic as it is functional.

We can’t wait to see what other enviably cool team uniforms are set to take the French capital later this year, and to whet our appetites, we've taken a look back through the archive to see what stylish statements medal winners wore back in the day.

© Getty Tenley Albright, 1956 Figure skater Tenley Albright made a statement in a long-sleeved pleated skater dress to compete in an outdoor arena at the 1956 Olympic Games.



© Getty Wilma Rudolph, 1960 Wilma Rudolph wore a fitted tank top and sporty mini shorts to become the first American woman to win three gold medals at the same Olympics.



© Getty Great Britain Team Uniform, 1960 The 1960 British team uniform was chicer than chic, consisting of a button-up white blouse, a ribbed knitted cardigan, a long pleated skirt, white gloves and a hat embellished with the Olympic rings motif.



© Getty Dorothy Hyman, Wilma Rudolph, Giusseppina Leone, 1960 On the victory podium for the women's 100-metre race, Dorothy Hyman from Team Great Britain, Wilma Rudolph from Team USA and Giusseppina Leone from Team Italy all donned matching tracksuits adorned with their country name across the front.



© Getty Olympic Supporters ,1972 Although not competing these two women brought their preppy style game to support athletes at the 1972 games. Donning striped blazers, ties, white pants, platform boots, hats and voluminous blow waves, the duo made a style statement.



© Getty Debbie Bengtson, 1972 Canadian swimmer Debbie Bengtson poses in her team uniform, consisting of a seriously chic pleated mini-skirt and embroidered patch polo shirt.



© Getty France's Olympic Team Uniform, 1976 In 1976 Team France resembled Harry Potter’s Beauxbatons Academy of Magic uniforms, donning baby blue suit co-ords with matching hats and accenting silk scarves.



© Getty Images Princess Anne, 1976 The Princess represented Great Britain in the Mixed Three-Day Event Team Cross-Country during the 1976 games in Canada. Her uniform consisted of a red and blue tracksuit jacket, white jodhpurs, riding boots and a riding helmet.



© Getty Florence Griffith-Joyner, 1988 In 1988 Florence Griffith-Joyner won gold at the Seoul Olympic Games, donning a racy red unitard with white side stripes and matching hood from Italian sportswear brand Kappa.

