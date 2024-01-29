Rihanna just started a new sunglasses trend and it's set to be huge in 2024

I told you chunky framed aviator sunglasses were in for 2024 and Rihanna very kindly (and chicly) just backed me up whilst out and about in Paris yesterday.

For the last wee while I've seen the most notable fashion moguls and style mavens shift front their once beloved itty bitty slim-lined sunny aesthetic and venture into the world of chunky frames, coloured lenses and bold silhouettes. I had a sneaky suspicion that 2024 was going to welcome the new trend with open arms but let's be real, as soon as Queen Riri sports something, the search results instantly skyrocket.

Spotted yesterday in the City of Love while out and about with beau A$AP Rocky and their two sons RZA and Riot Rose, Rihanna proved that even as a new mum, her style game isn’t taking a backseat.

The Fenty Beauty founder and songstress opted for a red wine-hued knitted maxi dress, complete with a fluffy fringed hood, a pair of strappy black heels and a pair of the most perfect oversized, red lensed Gucci sunglasses. The killer look comes just days after attending the Dior Haute Couture show where she sported a quilted two-piece suit, a Lady Dior bag, white ankle-strapped pumps and an accentuated brim cap.

As we all know, Rih’s style is unmatched and when it comes to overly eccentric accessories, especially those in the optical realm, she's our go-to gal.

Last year she donned a pair of white frames adorned with false lashes to accompany her all-white look at the MET Gala.

Just days before her MET Gala look took to the famed NYC steps, she posted an image to her Instagram account of her and her baby bump in a full feather outfit, complete with a pair of Chanel logo specs.

If there’s one tycoon in this world who can abolish a trend while simultaneously starting another, it has to be Robyn Rihanna Fenty.