Julia Fox just debuted her 'cheese inspired' hair colour and it's giving Marilyn

Julia Fox sure knows how to make a statement when it comes to her hair colour choices and her most recent experiment is no exception.

On Sunday the 34-year-old actress and style icon debuted a luscious mane of pin curls in a canary yellow hue on her Instagram to the delight of her 1.5M fans. Many of them drew comparisons to Lady Gaga's iconic mane during her Telephone era, describing the look as "so Gaga 2010, meets Madonna 1990."

Yesterday she was spotted stepping out in New York’s rainy Spring weather with her new hair under wraps in a chic retro headscarf and all white outfit, a distinct contrast from the limb-baring outfit she opted for when she premiered her pin curls on Sunday for the Knicks-Thunder game in Madison Square Garden, New York City.

The transformation is part of her campaign with American cheese brand Velveeta who launched a new temporary hair colour, Velveeta Gold, on April Fool's day as a limited-edition treat for their followers.

Julia explains she partnered with the brand to create a hair dye for, "those who are unapologetically themselves, but also not afraid to be someone completely different." She went on to say the new ‘do made her feel like "Warhol’s Marilyn", and we couldn’t agree more.

© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin Julia keeps her new 'do under wraps in New York

US fans of the much-loved brightly coloured cheese can buy a 4oz tub of the hair dye on Amazon which the brand says is “enough to cover a short head of hair”. Sadly, it doesn't ship to the UK but if you want to get a similar hue we can recommend Bleach London's Twisted Lemon for a similar punch of colour.

Fox has previously experimented with red strands and most recently enjoyed a long icy blonde look before she switched things up for the highlighter yellow short curls. Now we are left wondering what colour she’ll pick next… Dorito orange perhaps?