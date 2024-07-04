Are yellow sunglasses the new It-accessory?

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Every fashion follower can recount the first time they laid eyes on Loewe’s Inflated Square-Frame Acetate Sunglasses. It’s an experience that could only be equated to materialistic enlightenment. The unmissable mustard tone, the voluminous balloon-like structure, the sheer absurdity of wearing XL sunflower-hued shades - no other accessory compares when it comes to taking centre stage.

They aren’t for the shy. Unlike a deliciously cool pair of Balenciaga wraparounds of Saint Laurent cat-eyes, the yellow shades (famously owned by sartorial opinion-splitter Justin Bieber) pinpoint your time and place with their loudness alone. Doctrine tells us that less is more, but Loewe would have to disagree.

© Getty Emily Ratajkowski is frequently spotted wearing her default yellow Jacquemus Les Lunettes Ovalo sunglasses

Under the helm of Jonathan Anderson, the Loewe sunnies quickly came to grasp the celebrity sphere. As the trickle-down system predicts, mid-range and high street labels cottoned on to the trend, producing a myriad of yellow sunglasses for all styles and budgets. Sure, Sixties-inspired yellow-tinted sunglasses are nothing new. But vibrant marigold frames? Add-to-bag immediately.

It appears that yellow sunglasses are creeping up the sartorial ranks. Sported in the past week alone by model Emily Ratajkowski, Lucy Boynton, Carole Middleton and Cardi B (talk about range) the sunny silhouettes are set to be a spectacular hit for summer.

© Getty Cardi B attending the Marc Jacobs fashion show in July 2024

Considering the interest boom for the term ‘butter yellow’ it was only time before the radiant hue conquered the accessories department. ASOS reported a grand 98 per cent search increase for the term, following prior yellow-hued red carpet looks donned by Lila Moss (Gucci) and Aubrey Plaza (Loewe.) Plaza’s dress was the very same worn by singer FKA Twigs on the April cover of British Vogue, which was a success among the publication’s readership.

The honied hue has been championed by fellow luxury labels, such as Jacquemus who currently stock EmRata’s go-to pastel Les Lunettes Ovalo Oval Sunglasses. Yellow shades also sashayed down the recent SS25 runways of Dolce & Gabbana Kids and Zimmerman Resort, appealing to two very different target markets with equally excellent taste in accessories.

© Imaxtree Zimmerman Resort SS25

If you too were scarred by the Noughties fascination with thick-rimmed (most probably hot pink) frames, then fear not. While you have every right to feel apprehensive about another divisive sunglasses statement - after all, who can forget the 2010s era of silent discos, X Factor and neon RayBan dupes - yellow sunglasses are here to stay.

The key to wearing yellow shades is simple. Don’t take yourself too seriously. Take the array of famous faces who have worn the traffic-stopping specs. Dua Lipa, Cara Delevigne, the Biebs. Subtly isn’t exactly in their DNA.

So yes, if you wear yellow sunglasses you’re bound to get comments, but isn’t that the whole point?