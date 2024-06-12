Alexa Chung just showed us the cool-girl way to wear a brooch

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



It's been ages—okay, decades—since brooches were an it-accessory, but guess what? They're making a major comeback.

Alexa Chung attended the Max Mara Resort 2025 show at Piazza San Marco on June 11 showcasing the ultimate way to wear a brooch in 2024.

“The brooch was always underrated but now everyone loves a brooch,” explains vintage jewellery brand founder and creative director Susan Caplan, “Brooches sort of equate to propriety and polish. So I think when people see them on these TV dramas like Bridgerton and The Crown, I think people just want to emulate that and wear them.”

© Daniele Venturelli We like big brooches and we can not lie

The renowned style icon, perfectly embodied the trend at the fashion event in Venice. Wearing a chic beige suit with an oversized, soft pink rosette brooch pinned to her lapel, Chung proved that brooches could be both modern and sophisticated. Her look was a refreshing blend of contemporary and classic styles, demonstrating that brooches are not just for generations past but are a stylish addition to any wardrobe.

The oversized floral accessory added a touch of femininity and flair to her tailored suit, making a bold statement without overwhelming the outfit. Paired with a simple white top and understated makeup, the brooch became the focal point, drawing attention to its elegant design and the creativity behind its placement.

© Pietro S. D'Aprano Max Mara's Resort 2025 show took place in Venice

Designers are getting creative, putting a modern twist on this timeless piece, and suddenly, brooches are the talk of the town again. While the brooch was once reserved for your granny’s jewellery stash and the lavish brooch collection of the British Royals (Queen Elizabeth II is rumoured to have owned nearly 100), fashion is a merry-go-round: what's old always becomes new again.

Chung’s appearance at Max Mara’s latest show was a masterclass in accessorising, showing fashion enthusiasts how to incorporate vintage-inspired pieces into a modern ensemble. By bringing back the brooch in a stylish and contemporary way, Chung has inspired us to dig through our mum’s jewellery boxes to hunt for the perfect brooch that has been unloved for too long.

The piece its a must-have accessory for 2024, and Alexa proves that with the right styling, this classic piece can be a standout addition to any outfit.