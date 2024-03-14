Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kristen Stewart, Zendaya, Bella Hadid: How to style knee high tights in 2024
How to style knee high tights in 2024

Knee-high hosiery is everywhere at the moment: here's how to style it...

2 minutes ago
A guest wears burgundy dark red bomber jacket oversized, black Balenciaga bag, tie, shorts outside Bora Aksu during London Fashion Week February 2024
Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
It’s become very common knowledge that the unsung style hero for 2024 is ornamental hosiery. 

Whether it's Sydney Sweeney’s thigh-high lace white tights, Nicola Peltz’s sheer stockings and white mini dress combo or Camille Charriere fashion week fishnets, hosiery in all forms seems to be everywhere and there’s a new variation on the block which is already loved by the likes of Kristen Stewart, Zendaya and Julia Fox. 

Knee-high tights and socks have been around for decades, commonly linked to school uniforms, chic Upper East Side grandmas and nerdy college kids. If there's one thing we know for certain it's that the knee-high tight doesn't discriminate in any way shape or form. 

Bella Hadid is seen on May 10, 2022 in New York City wearing a beige skirt and knee-high socks© Getty
Bella Hadid has been a knee-high sock stan for a while now

Knee-high tights have been on our radar for a few months now, initially sparked by Zendaya's ultra-glam Schiaparelli Haute couture week look where she donned a pair of fishnet under-the-knee options from Wolford. 

Since then our eyes have been on the lookout for more notable names adopting the sock style, our prayers recently answered by none other than Kristen Stewart (whose stylist needs a pay rise) and Julia Fox, who both sported a pair while out and about earlier this week. 

I personally love wearing sheer knee-high's with chunky boots and a mini dress© Instagram / @orion_scott
I personally love wearing sheer knee-high's with chunky boots and a mini dress

After a quick trawl through a few ‘it’ girls Instas, it became apparent that styling knee-highs for 2024 is actually easier than you might think, just take a look for yourself...

How to style knee high tights in 2024:

With Chunky Boots

Bella Hadid is seen in SoHo on October 09, 2019 in New York City wearing knee-high sheer socks and a black skirt and coat © Getty
I will be re-creating this exact look

Possibly my favourite way to wear knee-highs is with a chunky boot. This look from Bella Hadid is giving goth-chic in all the right ways, the socks adding a girly touch to her all-black ensemble.

With Heels in the same colour

Gigi Hadid walks the runway during "Le Chouchou" Jacquemus' Fashion Show at Chateau de Versailles on June 26, 2023 in Versailles, France© Getty
Lace is also trending right now

Albeit this look of Gigi’s is taken from Jacquemus’ recent “Le Chouchou" fashion show, the fact still stands that lace knee-highs and heels is having a major moment. 

With trainers

Kristen Stewart is seen exiting 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert' on March 11, 2024 wearing a white t-shirt, black skirt, knee-high socks and white trainers© Getty
How does she do it?

Trainers and knee-highs potentially shouldn’t work together, but Kristen Stewart has proved us wrong. The actress paired her sheer black pair with white trainers, a black skirt and a graphic baby tee nailing the casual but cute aesthetic. 

With Ballet Flats

Julia Fox wears a stripe turtleneck, black skirt and nude knee-high socks while in LA© Getty
I don't care what you say, this look is a slay

Earlier this week our favourite 'weird-girl' Julia Fox donned a nude pair with pink ballet flats, a striped turtleneck sweater and secretary-core glasses, effortlessly exuding Y2K style. 

With A LBD

Sarah Lysander wears black dress, bag, knee high socks outside Valentino during the Womenswear Fall/Winter 2024/2025 as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 03, 2024© Getty
It doesn't get chicer than this

Instagram’s chicest style mogul Sarah Lysander donned the cutest LBD and sheer black knee-high combo to PFW earlier this month. Typically a LBD on its own is statement enough however the addition of sheer socks elevates the look into a whole new stylistic sphere.

