It’s become very common knowledge that the unsung style hero for 2024 is ornamental hosiery.

Whether it's Sydney Sweeney’s thigh-high lace white tights, Nicola Peltz’s sheer stockings and white mini dress combo or Camille Charriere fashion week fishnets, hosiery in all forms seems to be everywhere and there’s a new variation on the block which is already loved by the likes of Kristen Stewart, Zendaya and Julia Fox.

Knee-high tights and socks have been around for decades, commonly linked to school uniforms, chic Upper East Side grandmas and nerdy college kids. If there's one thing we know for certain it's that the knee-high tight doesn't discriminate in any way shape or form.

© Getty Bella Hadid has been a knee-high sock stan for a while now

Knee-high tights have been on our radar for a few months now, initially sparked by Zendaya's ultra-glam Schiaparelli Haute couture week look where she donned a pair of fishnet under-the-knee options from Wolford.

Since then our eyes have been on the lookout for more notable names adopting the sock style, our prayers recently answered by none other than Kristen Stewart (whose stylist needs a pay rise) and Julia Fox, who both sported a pair while out and about earlier this week.

© Instagram / @orion_scott I personally love wearing sheer knee-high's with chunky boots and a mini dress

After a quick trawl through a few ‘it’ girls Instas, it became apparent that styling knee-highs for 2024 is actually easier than you might think, just take a look for yourself...

How to style knee high tights in 2024:

With Chunky Boots

© Getty I will be re-creating this exact look

Possibly my favourite way to wear knee-highs is with a chunky boot. This look from Bella Hadid is giving goth-chic in all the right ways, the socks adding a girly touch to her all-black ensemble.

With Heels in the same colour

© Getty Lace is also trending right now

Albeit this look of Gigi’s is taken from Jacquemus’ recent “Le Chouchou" fashion show, the fact still stands that lace knee-highs and heels is having a major moment.

With trainers

© Getty How does she do it?

Trainers and knee-highs potentially shouldn’t work together, but Kristen Stewart has proved us wrong. The actress paired her sheer black pair with white trainers, a black skirt and a graphic baby tee nailing the casual but cute aesthetic.

With Ballet Flats

© Getty I don't care what you say, this look is a slay

Earlier this week our favourite 'weird-girl' Julia Fox donned a nude pair with pink ballet flats, a striped turtleneck sweater and secretary-core glasses, effortlessly exuding Y2K style.

With A LBD

© Getty It doesn't get chicer than this

Instagram’s chicest style mogul Sarah Lysander donned the cutest LBD and sheer black knee-high combo to PFW earlier this month. Typically a LBD on its own is statement enough however the addition of sheer socks elevates the look into a whole new stylistic sphere.