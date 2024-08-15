Lily Collins goes method in sparkles for Emily In Paris premiere

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Fashion fans keep your evening free, pop a bottle of rosé in the fridge and lay out your favourite pyjamas because Emily in Paris is back for season four, officially landing on Netflix today with five episodes already available to watch.

In celebration of the new season, the star-studded cast descended onto the Hollywood Egyptian Theatre pink carpet last night for the premiere, all dressed to the nines in ensembles both Emily Cooper and her boss Sylvie would most definitely approve of.

© Getty Lily is giving major French-girl energy with her new haircut

Lily Collins, who plays the title role of Emily in the show, decided upon a seriously chic, custom-made strapless Armani Privé gown, complete with a peplum waist feature and a bodice made from a multitude of light-catching black beads.

Lily paired the sleek ensemble with a pair of patent black pointed-toe heels and a freshly cut bob hairstyle which she wore in a middle parting, a set of diamond earrings and subtle nude lip colour.

Fans of the show have speculated that Lily’s glamorous gown might be a nod to Emily’s style and character development in the show as she’s usually seen sporting bright coloured hues, bold patterns, eclectic coats and a slew of kitsch accessories.

© Getty The pair are besties both on and off screen

Lily and her custom-made frock were accompanied on the pink carpet by her co-star Ashley Park, who plays the role of Emily’s bestie Mindy. The actress glimmered in a metallic silver Lever Couture gown, complete with a thigh-high slit and voluminous one-shoulder feature. She paired her striking dress with a set of matching sky-high heels, a slick back ponytail and dainty diamond earrings.

According to the Netflix synopsis, season four of Emily in Paris is filled with even more fashion-fuelled drama, marital woes and even a light sprinkle of Eurovision stardom, making it the perfect mid-week watch.