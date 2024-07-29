Lily Collins just perfected cottagecore in Copenhagen

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



British-American actress Lily Collins has well and truly adapted to life as a certified Danish girly.

Away from her life as a Hollywood silver-screen star, notably as the protagonist of Netflix's Emily In Paris, the 35-year-old lives a wholesome life in Copenhagen with her husband - filmmaker Charlie McDowell.

MORE: Emily in Paris 4: 12 first-look fashion moments you need to see

READ: Lily Collins turns 35: her most stylish moments of all time

© Instagram /@lilyjcollins Lily shared wholesome images from her life in Denmark on Instagram

Her latest Instagram post has pretty much played out every cottagecore lover's dream: rolling fields, picnics and of course, whimsical outfits.

Lily gave her best Maria Von Trapp impression hanging washing from the line whilst holding a straw basket in an etheral, floaty white petticoat style skirt, layered with a loose-fitting sage Copenhagen blouse (pretty apt, wouldn't you say?). She captioned the post "Scenes from a slow-paced summer. "

"One of the OG Cores, cottagecore embodies all things countryside chic," explains H Fashion's Tania Leslau in our core glossary, "The term first gained momentum in 2017, which doubled in 2020 when The New York Times dissected the philosophy enwrapped within the phrase. Writer Isabel Slone concluded that cottagecore embodied a “desire to live in a world outside the one currently inhabited,” in an attempt to distil the movement’s ideology."

© Instagram Sarah Lysander is one of many It-girls who love a touch of cottagecore

This escapist aesthetic is a far cry from the sartorial agenda we're used to seeing on Lily in her role as Emily Cooper - a sickly-sweet, eccentric-dressing American marketeer who is making memories in Paris whilst breaking hearts.

© Netflix Lily plays Emly Cooper in Emily in Paris

Right from the beginning, the show captivated audiences not only with its storylines but with the outfits of main characters Emliy, Camille (played by Camille Razat) and Mindy (Ashley Park) created by the show's costume designer Patricia Field, who is also known for her work on Sex and the City.

Emily in Paris season 4 part one will be released on August 15, and the second part on September 12