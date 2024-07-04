Power dressing: Most stylish celebrity voting moments to mark Election Day 2024

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Whether queueing at your local polling station or casting your vote via post, there’s no denying that voting is one of the chicest political acts.

Wednesday marks the last day of the campaign for politicians and parties across the UK and Northern Ireland, so naturally crowds are gathering across the country to have their say in the future of the UK.

As expected, Rishi Sunak and Sir Keir Starmer have visited their local polling stations, as has former PM Boris Johnson. Yet, a handful of famous faces are also set to cast their vote, with some being particularly vocal about the heated matter.

Keir Starmer's Labour Party has curried favour among the likes of music legends Sir Elton John, Queen guitarist Brian May and Dua Lipa, in addition to footballer Gary Neville. The Green Party has the support of Hugh Grant and Steve Coogan. As for the Conservative voters, they are remaining (probably prudently) rather hush-hush on their voting movements.

© Getty Bella Hadid is seen in New York wearing an 'I Voted' badge in 2020

Regardless of which box you are crossing, the act of voting in itself is most important. Across the years, stars have encouraged their large fan bases to exercise their right to vote, inadvertently making stylish statements about the privilege. (Lest we forget the suffragettes who essentially coined voguish voting.)

MORE: 7 summer outfit ideas you need to add to cart for 2024

MORE: What to wear with white jeans this season, for every mood

Across the Atlantic, American celebrities have continued to rally their support for their chosen parties. From model Kaia Gerber to Selena Gomez and the Duchess of Sussex, there have been many fashion-forward polling moments executed by the celebrity style set.

Take inspiration from the celebrity sphere and cast your all-important vote in confidence today. Discover the most stylish celebrity voting moments below.

Most stylish celebrity voting moments to mark Election Day 2024:

Amelia Dimoldenberg, 2024 Chicken Shop Date founder Amelia Dimoldenberg placed her vote looking oh-so Miu Miu in pair of mid-wash boyfriend jeans, a white baby tee and a navy cardigan. The star passionately wrote online: "VOTED TODAY IN HOPE FOR A BETTER FUTURE. TORIES OUT (REMEMBER YOUR PHOTO ID) We must always hold our elected officials to account!"

Camille Charriere, 2024 Model, muse and fashion connoisseur Camille Charriere showcased a string of modish photographs via Instagram, encouring her loyal fanbase to vote this year. Sporting a tee that reads: "Voter is sexy," the model captioned the post: "Voter in the streets, freak in the sheets."

Olly Alexander, 2024 Championing a rave-ready look, Years & Years frontman Olly Alexander placed his vote in a festival-themed bucket hat and black, rectangular sunglasses. The singer wrote: "UK general election today ! I voted green bye bye Tories."

© Instagram/@lilycollins Lily Collins, 2022 Actress Lily Collins turned out a contemporary beige look when voting in November 2022. The Emily In Paris star, who was joined by her husband Charlie McDowell, wore a caramel-coloured turtleneck knit and a co-ordinating raincoat, styling her bangs in a sleek yet choppy fashion. She captioned the post: "Rain or shine, can’t say this loud enough get out and VOTE today!"

Kaia Gerber, 2020 Kaia Gerber placed her vote in the US Election Day 2020 sporting a chic cropped hairdo, teamed with a simple yet elegant tank top. She wrote: " I voted for the first time today and it felt really good. I’m so proud to be part of the election, because it’s become so clear how much power young people have to push this country towards progress — as long as we participate."

© Instagram/@bellahadid Bella Hadid, 2020 Not one to miss out on a political statement, model Bella Hadid was snapped wearing a navy T-shirt brandishing the words 'Your Voice Matters.' The top was paired with some retro high-waisted blue jeans and a camel-coloured coat. The star was also spotted leaving a polling station in NYC, sporting an "I Voted' badge.

Hailey Bieber, 2020 When it comes to election-chic dress, Hailey Bieber reigns supreme. The model shared a selfie on Instagram prior to the US Election Day 2020, sporting a baby tee top displaying the words 'Voting is hot." She added: "The coolest, hottest, most attractive thing you can do is VOTE. Thank you and goodbye."

The Duchess of Sussex, 2020 The Duchess of Sussex graced the polling station in 2020 looking casual in a simple raincoat, paired with a sumptuous stone-grey knit and a sporty baseball cap. She wrote posted words of encouragement online, noting: "Today is Election Day in the US! Time to get out and vote!"



Tommy Dorfman, 2020 Actress Tommy Dorfman took to the streets in a printed puffer jacket to vote, sharing a political pair of photos to Instagram Election Day along with the caption: "VOTING IS CUTE!!!!" As is your outfit, Tommy.