Lily Collins just showed off the cool-girl trainer alternative to the Adidas Samba

Joining the likes of our favourite style muse Rita Ora and every it-girl in East London, Lily Collins just proved that the Adidas Samba craze is well and truly over as this summer is all about the Salomon.

Spotted taking a beach day with her nearest and dearest on Instagram yesterday, the Emily in Paris actress took a casual hiatus from her usual on-screen wardrobe of frilly mini dresses, tweed twin sets and pointed-toe kitten heels, donning a certifiably cool-girl casual ‘fit that the queen of street style Emily Ratajkowski would most definitely approve of.

© Instagram / @lilyjcollins Quite literally the definition of "get a girl that can do both"

Opting for a set of baggy brown cargo pants with white stitching detail and rolled up at the hem, an oversized black graphic t-shirt and a beige five-panel cap with an adorable oyster motif embroidered on the front, Lily took her beach day outfit very seriously.

As for her footwear choice, Lily proved that though she was raised in Los Angeles, she will always be British at heart, because what other nationality wears trainers to the beach?

© Instagram / @lilyjcollins Just the essentials...

In Lily’s defence, her beach day trainer choice in question were not just any old run-of-the-mill style, in fact, they’re this season's most trending style amongst footwear fanatics in the know. With one singular photo, Lily proved her style status amongst fashion lovers, sharing an image of her Salomon XT-6 GORE-TEX in the safari and black colourway sitting pretty next to her beach bag and towel.

Lily’s favoured Salomon colourway and style are hot property amongst sneakerheads around the world and are more often than not sold out, making them even more coveted and proving that the Emily in Paris star picked up some inside fashion intel while on set.

Trainers at the beach is a Marmite choice, but we’ll definitely let it slide if they’re Salomon XT-6 GORE-TEX’s.