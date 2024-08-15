Suki Waterhouse just revived this Princess Kate-approved classic trend

Few things in one's career could probably beat Taylor Swift asking you to be the support act for her tour dates on your home turf. But for Suki Waterhouse, hosting an albu launch party the week of the big event is probably up there.
On Wednesday the Daisy Jones & The Six star held a listening party at Levi's Haus in London to celebrate her upcoming album Memoir of a Sparklemuffin, and her outfit revived the pinstripe trend.
In a look that oozed popstar-cool, the 32-year-old wore a cropped white t-shirt with dark-wash pinstriped jeans both from Levi's, paired with white socks and burgundy Jimmy Choo 'Marlow' loafers.
Her cool-girl-coded outfit possessed the perfect vintage flair, using modern silhouettes to bring a 70s-approved aesthetic and keep it on trend.
Pinstriped tailoring was an AW23 trend that we did not see coming. Though a classic style, fashion icons including Emma Corrin, Naomi Campbell and the Princess of Wales plucked them out of fashion obscurity.
Princess Kate championed the return of the pinstripe in a two-piece suit with statement gold buttons twice in one week, from equestrian label Holland Cooper.
Also, the VIPs during SS24 fashion month blanketed the fashion show sidelines with pinstripes - from shorts to waistcoats, dresses to bomber jackets, but all in classic hues of black, navy and grey, so perhaps Suki is the first of many to bring back pinstripes for this season.
Suki's outfit choice for her event was a surprising one, considering every other outfit she has sported to promote her new album has been loud and overtly girly with a rebellious edge.
To announce a new single Blackout Drunk coming off her album, she wore the 'Lily' dress in fuschia pink by Hervé Léger, marking the return of the 2000s bandage dress. She also wore a sheer, lightweight cream knit with long sleeves adorned with cross-shaped embellishments, adding a subtle subversive decorative element. She paired the top with super-short frilled bloomers featuring layers of romantic ruffles, contributing to a soft, romantic aesthetic, whilst muted grey thigh-high boots finished off her ensemble, adding an edgy touch.
It's time to pluck your old-school pinstripe pieces from the back of the wardrobe.