Queen Rania gives Princess Kate's exact shoes a spring 2024 makeover

Queen Rania of Jordan's impeccably chic style agenda is a force to be reckoned with when it comes to royal fashion.

The stylish Queen is recognised for regularly donning the world's most coveted designer labels, from Dior to Louis Vuitton. On her recent outing - a visit to the town of Madaba in Jordan - she had yet another quiet luxury-approved fashion moment and wore a pair of shoes also owned by the Princess of Wales. And Rania's particular colour choice is so on-trend for spring 2024.

Showcasing a new way to wear florals this season, Rania stunned in a square-neck white maxi dress adorned with bold blue statement flowers placed across the hem, chest and sleeves.

© Instagram / @queenrania Rania injected pops of blue into her stunning spring look

She paired the dress with a navy Bottega Veneta shoulder bag, Saint Laurent sunglasses and a diamond and sapphire statement ring.

The pièce de résistance was her 'Lorenzo 105' pumps in blue suede from British luxury footwear label Jennifer Chamandi.

Princess Kate - a royal with an equally as fashion-forward style agenda - owns the exact same shoes. For day four of Ascot 2023, she donned a bright red midi dress from Alexander McQueen which boasted cuffed gigot sleeves, a 'midaxi' length and a collared neckline. She paired it with a wide-brimmed hat from royal favourite milliner Philip Treacy and her red Lorenzo 105s.

© Getty Kate wearing her Lorenzo 105s at Ascot last year

Red had a major moment in 2023, and the Princess proved her fashion prowess by wearing a trend-led ensemble that was still classic and royal-appropriate.

This year, it's hues of blue that have made their way from the runways to the sartorial agendas of fashionistas and influencers alike, and Rania injecting pops of blue throughout her effortlessly chic outfit is the ultimate proof that she too is a royal fashion icon.