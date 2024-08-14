Suki Waterhouse used 'Manifesting' to open for Taylor Swift: Here's how she did it

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Dust off your feather boa, get the bead kit out and warm up that glue gun because Taylor Swift is coming to town and she’s bringing a very, very special guest with her.

Joining Taylor on stage for night three of her Wembley Stadium jaunt is none other than pop sensation, fashion icon and ethereal songstress, Miss Suki Waterhouse.

© Instagram / @sukiwaterhouse For those of you lucky enough to witness Suki on Saturday, prepare for a slew of stylish outfits

Suki shared the exciting news on her Instagram just last week, captioning the tour poster with her name scrawled at the bottom as the opening act “It feels like an honour to simply exist at the same time as @taylorswift, let alone be an opener for her on the biggest and best tour ever. A dream come true that I never want to wake up from. Playing at wembley stadium in my hometown!!! See you august 17th at THE ERAS TOUR”

Family, friends and fans of Suki and her angelic voice were quick to run to the comment section and congratulate her. Hair goals muse Matilda Djerf couldn't have been happier for her friend, leaving a very excited “OMG MAJOR!!!! Congratulations star!!!!!!” comment while her bestie Poppy Delevigne had a very similar reaction, leaving an all capitals “HOLY F**K SUKIII MA NUKIII”

© Instagram / @sukiwaterhosue Suki was clearly born to be a pop-star

It seems Suki is just like us when it comes to getting what she wants. In an interview with Rolling Stone, Suki made it very clear that she manifested this journey, saying

"I was dreaming, dreaming, dreaming of this happening. I was manifesting super hard. So when I found out, I was like, yes, dreams can come true."

Manifestation maven and former H! Fashion digital cover star Roxie Nafousi describes manifestation as "using the power of your mind to change and create the reality you experience" which is exactly what Suki did.

Roxie, who wrote The Sunday Times best-selling book, Manifest: 7 Steps to Living Your Best Life, also explained that "We're in constant dialogue with the universe. So we are always showing it through our actions and behaviour and in the way that we speak to ourselves, how worthy we think that we are in everything that you do. All the habits you engage in. Everything you commit to day-to-day is a reflection of how worthy you feel. So if you are going to the gym, moving your body, drinking enough water, getting good sleep, eating nutritious food, that is a sign that you respect yourself, that you feel that you deserve to look after yourself. That sends a message to the universe that ‘I believe I am worthy of receiving’ and it [the universe] will provide, it will match that belief. It's about making your life the best it can be and making you the most empowered version of yourself that exists."

MORE: Suki Waterhouse is truly 'mothering' in boho black bikini

RELATED: Suki Waterhouse just made a case for decadent flapper-girl dressing

Suki joins a very long list of manifestation mavens, including Bella Hadid, JLo and Lady Gaga, and the fact that she manifested opening for the one and only Taylor Swift in a sold-out venue which holds 90,000 people is something seriously magical.

And with that, we're off to manifest for a yacht holiday on the Amalfi Coast...