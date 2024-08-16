Meghan Markle's £4000 'quiet luxury' handbag is the definition of elegance

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



On Thursday, August 15th, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex arrived in Bogota for their 2024 tour in Colombia.

There was never any doubt that Meghan Markle would wear ensembles that oozes sophistication with a contemporary edge, solidifying her status as one of the most elegant fashion icons on the planet.

Alongside her enviably luxe wardrobe, the mother of two also has a penchant for designer accessories, consistently demonstrating the power of 'quiet luxury' pieces to take an outfit up a notch on the sartorial Richter scale.

On the first day of their tour, Meghan proved exactly that. She stepped out in a navy halterneck waistcoat and cigarette trousers set from one of her go-to American labels, Veronica Beard. Her stunning suit put an elevated twist on the cool-girl-coded waistcoat, and cigarette trousers over her beloved wide-leg made her outfit more refined and created a flattering silhouette.

© Getty Meghan carried a Loro Piana mid-sized top-handle bag

She accessorised with her signature gold Cartier bangle and watch, and kyanite earrings to compliment the blue of her outfit. The pièce de résistance for fashion fans was the Loro Piana Loom bag L32 in a summery white colourway.

Loom bag L32 - Loro Piana

The luxurious piece of arm candy is a mid-sized flap bag that pays homage to Loro Piana's heritage, featuring leather top handles, gold hardware and retails at £3,775. The bag is perfect for adding an extra touch of elegance to any outfit with its timeless appeal and opulent finish.

The label, which is perhaps the pinnacle of 'quiet luxury' is a regular player in Meghan's wardrobe.

© Getty Meghan also owns a decadent red Loro Piana set

On Valentine's Day of this year, Meghan went to a restaurant for dinner with Harry wearing the stunning Loreen Reversible Cashmere Coat in a Pear Red and Spiced Orange colourway - the same coat she wore in 2021. Though red is still a major colour in the fashion sphere right now, Meghan's deep and decadent hue gave the trend a sophisticated upgrade.

We're patiently waiting to see what other stellar accessories Meghan pulls out this weekend...