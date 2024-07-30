Queen Maxima just channelled Meghan Markle vibes at the Paris Olympics

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



On Monday, Queen Maxima of the Netherlands stepped out in Paris to support her country at the 2024 Olympic Games.

The Dutch royal’s style game has been on point for this year’s championships. From paisley print Etro pieces to pleated skirts and boho blouses, her sartorial agenda has been fun, energetic and elegant.

For yesterday’s events, King Willem-Alexander’s wife wore a tailored two-piece set that channelled major Meghan Markle vibes, and her set is perfect for work this summer.

© Instagram /@teamnlhuis Maxima supported Dutch athletes at the Olympics on Monday

Maxima wore a chestnut-hued blazer paired with matching wide-leg tailored shorts. Long, tailored shorts that fall above or just on the knee are one of this season’s biggest summer trends: “We’ve been waxing lyrical about the return of big, baggy Bermuda shorts (even Queen Rania is in on the action), but we want to introduce their slinky, slightly sexier cousin: the long, tailored short,” explains H Fashion’s Clare Pennington, “Unlike the surfer-approved 'jort', these neat, tucked trims and razor-sharp hemlines are perfect for the office and pub alike. HR won’t bat an eye.”

Though they’re on trend for summer 2024, their timeless appeal had the Duchess of Sussex wearing them two years prior.

Meghan wore navy tailoreed shorts with a white shirt

For a lunch in New York with activist Gloria Steinem, Meghan oozed Parisian chic in a pair of long tailored navy shorts paired with a white button-up blouse and tan suede pumps. A leather belt with a gold buckle punctuated her outfit and matched her shoes, whilst a gold watch, Cartier bangle, and beaded clutch took her look from office elegance to lunch chic.

© Getty Meghan wore a pink co-ord from Staud in 2023

Then, in April last year, she stepped out to watch the LA Lakers at the Staples Center a linen pastel pink two-piece from LA-based cool-girl brand Staud. She tucked a white cami into the belted, oversized tailored shorts and paired them with the matching blazer. Some nude court heels (the ultimate leg-lengthening footwear) and a dainty Prada clutch bag finished off the look.

The perfect timeless yet on-trend alternative to a trouser suit for summer.