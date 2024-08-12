Princess Kate chose the perfect outfit to celebrate Team GB at the Paris Olympics - here's why

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Breton stripes? A Princess of Wales staple.

The simple yet sophisticated print is considered the bread and butter of royal style. Despite being an inherently Parisian design, the British monarchy can’t help but look to a navy-cream combo for off-duty days which call for casual attire.

On Sunday, the Prince and Princess of Wales posted to their official Instagram account to congratulate Team GB for their efforts in the Paris Olympics 2024. The super squad, who took home 65 medals, was deemed an inspiration by Princess Kate, who aptly sported a Breton striped top for the appearance.

A direct nod to the games taking place in Paris, the royal’s outfit choice was a carefully considered one.

© Instagram Prince William and Princess Kate appear to have filmed their tribute at their home in Norfolk

Breton stripes were once the uniform of French seamen. Introduced by a 1858 French naval decree, these distinctive navy-and-white stripes were intended to help spot sailors overboard.

However, the stripes have since sailed their way into fashion's elite, courtesy of Coco Chanel who plucked them from seaborn fleets and planted them firmly on the Parisian runway in the 1910s.

© Imaxtree Chanel SS24 © Imaxtree Chanel SS24

Today, the Breton stripe is a paradox of nonchalant style and caricature chic. Pair a Breton top with some blue jeans, a red neckerchief, a beret and a baguette and you have yourself the most iconic Parisian outfit possible.

Hence why Princess Kate’s outfit was en pointe. However, this is not the first time we’ve seen the royal opt for the nautical print. In fact, far from.

Back in May 2019, the princess teamed a classic Breton top with some black trousers while attending the launch of the King's Cup Regatta at the Cutty Sark. Likewise, she rehashed her signature look in October 2013 while partaking in a SportsAid Athlete Workshop. It’s said that the mother-of-three owns three Breton striped tops by ME+EM which she recycles for low-key public outings.

© Getty The Princess of Wales in 2013 © Getty The Princess of Wales in 2019 © Getty The Princess of Wales in 2022

Even her daughter Princess Charlotte has cottoned onto the Parisian trend. Back in 2022, the young royal wore a Breton striped dress while attending day six of the Commonwealth Games, held in Birmingham, with her family.

The young princess mirrored her mother’s timeless style in the dress designed by Rachel Riley, which is made in a soft jersey material with a classic navy and ivory nautical print. It came complete with a signature peter pan collar with a lace trimmed edge.