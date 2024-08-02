Meghan Markle's ultra-chic mauve two-piece is perfect for autumn - here's why

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



The Duchess of Sussex is the sartorial epitome of 'if it's not broken, don't fix it'.

A style icon in her own right, Meghan never strays too far (or, ever) from her signature sartorial agenda: clean lines, tailored silhouettes and pieces that are timeless and versatile.

She is an avid champion of whites and creams, opting for outfits from the same colour palette for a softer look, or with an injection of contrasting black for occasions that call for maximum sophistication.

Meghan Markle stuns in latest video

Yesterday, a preview was released for her upcoming interview on CBS, in which she will discuss the issue of cyber abuse, alongside her husband Prince Harry.

Once again, she showcased her penchant for looks that marry contemporary and classic, oozing effortless elegance (as always) in the 'Adrien' relaxed fit broadcloth shirt and matching 'Evanne' tapered trousers by Ralph Lauren - a brand that suits her signature aesthetic to a T.

The set was an unusual colour choice for Meghan, yet still honoured the fundamental minimalistic workings of her wardrobe. The mauve hue is a soft purple alternative to classic violets, lilacs and magentas, perfect for those wanting to inject romantic colour into an outfit without it being too overpowering.

© Ralph Lauren Meghan's matching set was by Ralph Lauren

For a touch of glamour, Meghan wore a gold necklace, bracelet and watch, all by Cartier.

As we head towards autumn and darker hues take favour over summer lights (though Meghan is a champion of white all year round), the royal's delicate set is perfect for that in-between, transitional weather period.

Meghan has seemingly favoured two-piece sets this season, to create looks that project easy elegance.

© Instagram Two-pieces have been her go-to this season

For a business trip to the Hamptons last weekend, Meghan wore the chicest nude linen halterneck blazer and wide-leg trousers set from St Agni that was effortlessly chic, perfectly tailored and completely versatile (though some fashion fans were divided with her look).

The interview with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex will appear on the American channel's Sunday morning show.