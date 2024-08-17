Holly Humberstone brings 'pixiecore' to the Eras Tour in whimsical skirt set

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



If you don’t know Holly Humberstone, then we strongly suggest you get to know.

The British singer-songwriter is a rising star in the contemporary music scene, piquing the interest of industry veterans such as Taylor Swift who enlisted her help during the Eras Tour.

The 24-year-old supported Taylor during her Wembley show on Friday night, performing hits such as Scarlett and Falling Asleep At The Wheel - the title track from her 2020 EP that garnered widespread attention.

The singer supported Taylor Swift during the The Eras Tour at Wembley Stadium

Naturally, being the Eras Tour where sequins, cowboy boots and friendship bracelets are essentials, Holly’s outfit has to make an impression - and that it did.

The Grantham-native took to the stage in an airy, nude corset-style top paired with a matching skirt, giving off a whimsical, shipwrecked vibe. The deconstructed set featured delicate, flowy fabric with cascading ruffled accents, creating a dreamy, romantic aesthetic that complemented her indie-pop style.

© Getty The 24-year-old wore a deconstructed skirt-set for the performance

The singer wore her long, mermaid waves down loose, allowing her freshly-trimmed fringe to frame her modelesque facial features.

A pair of sheer, knee-high socks peeked out from her signature black combat boots, marrying punkish Camden aesthetics with impish pixie charm.

© Getty The singer often marries gothic staples with kitsch graphics

Holly’s status within the fashion sphere continues to strengthen. Known for her whimsigoth style, typically consisting of mini tartan skirts, fishnet lace gloves, kitschy cute graphics and platform buckled biker boots, the singer is breathing new life into an industry dominated by ‘Quiet Luxury.'

Her induction into the fashionscape came in 2022. Holly attended the BRIT Awards in a gloriously gothic semi-sheer lace dress with ostrich feather sleeves from Gucci. She accessorised with some cross drop earrings and vintage style necklaces, later taking home the coveted Rising Star Award for her achievements.

Ever since, Holly has leaned more towards outfits curated by emerging brands. Chopova Lowena sets contrast with football-inspired Sarah Garfield concoctions. Forest fairy-esque garments by SCARZZT exude ‘woodlandcore’ wonder and KNWLS corsets nod to her cool-girl presence on London’s indie-pop scene.