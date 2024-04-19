Taylor Swift's best fashion moments of all time

It's a huge day for Taylor Swift fans around the world as her eleventh studio album The Tortured Poets Department dropped earlier this morning.

Whether you’ve been a fan of the Pennsylvanian-born songstress since day dot or have just recently been a convert after seeing her IRL Nicolas Sparks movie romance with beau Travis Kelce blossom, no matter your Swiftie status, one thing we can all agree on is that the famed face has impeccable style.

To celebrate the star's new album release we thought it would only be right to take a look back through the style archive and take a peep at some of her most enviable looks.

From her crystal-encrusted eras tour body suits to her iconic red and pink Grammy Awards two-piece, here are the most lust-worthy T-Swizz looks from over the years.

© Getty Grammy Awards, 2024 For this year's Grammy Awards Tay chose a Schiaparelli white strapless gown with a high thigh slit and paired it with long black gloves.

© Getty The Eras Tour, 2023 Each and every look from the Era's Tour is incredible but her Versace pink crystal-encrusted bodysuit and matching boots look was particularly infactuating.

© Getty MTV Video Music Awards, 2023 Talking a walk on the wild side, Taylor chose to sport a Versace black gown with silver eyelet embellishments and a stack of necklaces.

© Getty MTV VMAs, 2022 For the 2022 VMAs Taylor chose to dip herself in crystals, opting for an Oscar de la Renta sparkling mini dress and matching shoes.

© Getty Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony, 2021 Possibly one of my favourite on-stage looks ever, Tay looked incredible in a black lace catsuit, designed by UK-based designer Sarah Regensburger, while performing.

© Getty "All Too Well" New York Premiere, 2021 Donning an Etro aubergine-hued velvet suit and black leather boots, the music maven turned heads at the premiere of her 2021 short film premiere.

© Getty Sundance Film Festival, 2020 Opting for a quite luxury look on the Sundance Film Festival red carpet, Tay chose a matching Carmen March jumpsuit and coat combo and paired it with her signature red lip.

© Getty Golden Globe Awards, 2020 For the 2020 Golden Globe Awards the singer made an entrance in an Etro floor-length sunflower-printed gown with a chic torso cut out.

© Getty Billboard Music Awards, 2019 Tay looked cuter than ever in a lilac ruffled mini dress, by Instanbul-based designers Raisa & Vanessa, at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

© Getty Grammy Awards, 2016 This Versace ensemble altered my brain chemistry for all the right reasons back in 2016.

© Getty Oscars Party, 2016 Channelling her inner Bond Girl, Taylor kept things elegant and sleek in an Alexandre Vauthier plunging neckline black gown with a thigh-high slit.

© Getty Grammy Award's, 2015 For the 2015 Grammy Awards Tay chose an Elie Saab structured ombre teal mini dress with a floor-length attached skirt. She spiced the look up with a pair of Giuseppe Zanotti strappy purple suede heels.

© Getty Met Gala, 2014 Donning an Oscar de la Renta blush pink gown adorned with a giant bow Taylor unintentionally channelled the coquettecore trend before it was popular.

© Getty Golden Globe Awards, 2014 For the Golden Globe Awards in 2014, Taylor traded in her long blonde locks for a bouncy side part bob. She paired her striking new hairdo with a Carolina Herrera black and pink gown.