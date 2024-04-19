Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Taylor Swift's best fashion moments of all time
Happy Taylor Swift day to all who celebrate...

2 minutes ago
Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
It's a huge day for Taylor Swift fans around the world as her eleventh studio album The Tortured Poets Department dropped earlier this morning.

Whether you’ve been a fan of the Pennsylvanian-born songstress since day dot or have just recently been a convert after seeing her IRL Nicolas Sparks movie romance with beau Travis Kelce blossom, no matter your Swiftie status, one thing we can all agree on is that the famed face has impeccable style. 

To celebrate the star's new album release we thought it would only be right to take a look back through the style archive and take a peep at some of her most enviable looks. 

From her crystal-encrusted eras tour body suits to her iconic red and pink Grammy Awards two-piece, here are the most lust-worthy T-Swizz looks from over the years. 

Taylor Swift at the 66th Annual GRAMMY Awards© Getty

Grammy Awards, 2024

For this year's Grammy Awards Tay chose a Schiaparelli white strapless gown with a high thigh slit and paired it with long black gloves.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during the Eras Tour in a pink body suit© Getty

The Eras Tour, 2023

Each and every look from the Era's Tour is incredible but her Versace pink crystal-encrusted bodysuit and matching boots look was particularly infactuating.

Taylor Swift attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023© Getty

MTV Video Music Awards, 2023

Talking a walk on the wild side, Taylor chose to sport a Versace black gown with silver eyelet embellishments and a stack of necklaces.

Taylor Swift attends the 2022 MTV VMAs at Prudential Center on August 28, 2022 © Getty

MTV VMAs, 2022

For the 2022 VMAs Taylor chose to dip herself in crystals, opting for an Oscar de la Renta sparkling mini dress and matching shoes.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during the 36th Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on October 30, 2021© Getty

Annual Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony, 2021

Possibly one of my favourite on-stage looks ever, Tay looked incredible in a black lace catsuit, designed by UK-based designer Sarah Regensburger, while performing.

Taylor Swift attends the "All Too Well" New York Premiere on November 12, 2021© Getty

"All Too Well" New York Premiere, 2021

Donning an Etro aubergine-hued velvet suit and black leather boots, the music maven turned heads at the premiere of her 2021 short film premiere. 

aylor Swift attends the 2020 Sundance Film Festival © Getty

Sundance Film Festival, 2020

Opting for a quite luxury look on the Sundance Film Festival red carpet, Tay chose a matching Carmen March jumpsuit and coat combo and paired it with her signature red lip.

Taylor Swift arrives to the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 5, 2020© Getty

Golden Globe Awards, 2020

For the 2020 Golden Globe Awards the singer made an entrance in an Etro floor-length sunflower-printed gown with a chic torso cut out.

Taylor Swift arrives the '2019 Billboard Music Awards' at MGM Grand Arena on May 01, 2019© Getty

Billboard Music Awards, 2019

Tay looked cuter than ever in a lilac ruffled mini dress, by Instanbul-based designers Raisa & Vanessa, at the 2019 Billboard Music Awards.

Taylor Swift arrives at The 58th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 15, 2016© Getty

Grammy Awards, 2016

This Versace ensemble altered my brain chemistry for all the right reasons back in 2016.

Taylor Swift poses as she arrives to the 2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party © Getty

Oscars Party, 2016

Channelling her inner Bond Girl, Taylor kept things elegant and sleek in an Alexandre Vauthier plunging neckline black gown with a thigh-high slit.

Taylor Swift arrives at the 57th GRAMMY Awards at Staples Center on February 8, 2015© Getty

Grammy Award's, 2015

For the 2015 Grammy Awards Tay chose an Elie Saab structured ombre teal mini dress with a floor-length attached skirt. She spiced the look up with a pair of Giuseppe Zanotti strappy purple suede heels.

Taylor Swift attends the "Charles James: Beyond Fashion" Costume Institute Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 5, 2014© Getty

Met Gala, 2014

Donning an Oscar de la Renta blush pink gown adorned with a giant bow Taylor unintentionally channelled the coquettecore trend before it was popular.

Taylor Swift arrives to the 71st Annual Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 12, 2014 © Getty

Golden Globe Awards, 2014

For the Golden Globe Awards in 2014, Taylor traded in her long blonde locks for a bouncy side part bob. She paired her striking new hairdo with a Carolina Herrera black and pink gown.

Taylor Swift arrives to the 50th Annual GRAMMY Awards at the Staples Center on February 10, 2008© Getty

Grammys, 2008

For her first-ever Grammy Awards, the then-country singer chose to don a Sandy Spika strapless purple-hued gown and paired it with a matching eye look and bouncy blonde curls.

